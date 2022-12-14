How the Magic and Wonder of a Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood Memories

Child with Santa Claus hat looking at Christmas lights Photo by Maria_Usp

Christmas is the one time of the year when the past and the present come together in a nostalgic mix of old and new traditions. A time when we look back with full hearts and try so hard to bring some of that magic to the memories we are making this season.

When I was a child, my family drove over an hour from our small town to East Cleveland to see the Christmas lights at Nela Park. Cars were lined up to take in the spectacle of holiday splendor.

The scene before me was mesmerizing. I had never seen anything so magical. I stared in wonder and awe, trying to take it all in. I am much older now, and still, nothing compares to that experience.

Christmas as a child was still t biggest holiday of the year, but it wasn't celebrated as loud or as big as today. We put up lights and decorations, but we didn't hire someone to come in and do them. Mom would adorn the front door with some foil decoration everyone else seemed to have, and we put light strings with large bulbs that sometimes got hot to the touch in the windows. While our short, squatty tree sat on the back porch waiting for Christmas Eve. Somehow in Santa's busy schedule, he found time to put up and decorate our tree. The big guy in red really is impressive.

All the holiday traditions paled compared to how I felt that night, sitting in the car peering out at the display. It went on for miles. Or so it seemed to me at the time. The lights glowed brighter than anything I had ever seen. The way they twinkled and the rainbow of colors captured my childhood imagination like nothing before or after.

I have been blessed to see many displays in my lifetime, and I love every one of them. Whether they are classic all-white lights and evergreens, or a collection of blowups and flashing lights set to music, they all bring joy and wonder to me.

But nothing will replace the overwhelming excitement and joy I had that first time at Nela Park. Now that I live much closer, I still enjoy seeing it all lit up. It is a treasure we in the Cleveland area are lucky to have had all these years.

This year's theme is Holiday Delighter and includes eleven elaborately lit scenes. Snow globes, giant ornaments, a train, and of course, Santa help make up the display. Over 500,000 LED lights light up the show for several blocks on Noble Road.

For the 60th year, GE provides the design and lights for the National Christmas Tree, and Nela Park has a replica in its display.

Nela Park is home to GE Lighting and the world's first industrial park. The 93-acre property came under new ownership this past spring. However, GE signed a new long-term lease and will continue its operations at the facility, ensuring the lights will continue to burn brightly for future generations.

The lighting display is lit around the clock through January 2, 2023. Don’t let the holidays go by without a visit to Nela Park, and make some new memories with your loved ones.