Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little Brighter

In the hustle and bustle of life, it is way too easy to forget to show appreciation for everyday heroes who make our lives a little brighter. Whether the friendly store clerk greets you with a smile and a hearty hello or the Lyft driver who goes above and beyond to help you get your groceries to your door in the rain, there are good people all around us, making our world a little brighter.

This story is about someone who is simply doing their job but by doing their job so well, they make my life and my husband's much brighter.

My husband and I are caregivers of his mother. As an only child and no other family close by except for our kids, who are busy raising their kids, we are all my mother-in-law has. Her husband passed away a few years ago, and since then, her health has declined, and she requires assistance with some of the necessities of life.

Being a caregiver was not in my plans at this point in life. My parents are deceased, and I did not see this situation. But here we are.

As caregivers, we can not be spontaneous. We must plan when we wish to do something together away from home. This is where Kelly comes in.

Kelly is a coordinator with Family Tree Home Care Services of Aurora, Ohio. Family Tree helps provide non-medical caregivers for seniors.

I have worked with Kelly for almost a year and put her through the wringer. Coordinating a social life involving kids, illness, work, vacations, etc., can be pretty daunting. Life has a way of turning upside down just when you think you have it all figured out, and more than once, I have had to call Kelly and ask to reschedule our coverage. I know that our change of plans is disrupting other people's work schedules, and Kelly has to be the one to deal with the fallout.

I would ultimately expect her to be upset with us sometimes, and I wouldn't blame her. But she never is. She is a complete professional and always makes my problems her problems, which takes a massive weight off my shoulders.

Because of her diligence, friendliness, and prompt attention, our lives are blessed beyond measure. Had we not had the opportunity to get away once in a while and enjoy our lives, I can not imagine how we would feel. To know that someone is in our corner and making sure my mother-in-law has the best care when we are not there is invaluable.

I realize that many caregivers are not fortunate to have relief like we are, and I know how suffocating and burdensome that must be. We are blessed, and we realize it.

The aides who help us are angels; I thank them and God whenever they are here. But often, the ones who work behind the scenes go unnoticed, and I want that to change. Kelly is not only a resource for us, but she has become a friend we can count on.

If you take a few minutes and look at your life, you will see those unsung heroes who quietly do their jobs and, in doing so, improve our lives. Take a few minutes in your day to thank them and let them know you see them and appreciate them. Thanksgiving comes once a year but let's give thanks 365 days a year.

