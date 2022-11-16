Cleveland, OH

6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in Cleveland

TMann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIwQU_0jC7kG6S00
Ethnic Thanksgiving feastPhoto by Chan Walrus/Pexels

Are you tired of the same old Thanksgiving menu?

Looking for someone else to do the holiday cooking?

Hungry for something exotic and unique to wake up your taste buds?

Look no further. Cleveland's diverse immigrant population is open and ready to serve you. On the menu is scrumptious, mouthwatering ethnic favorites that will have you wondering why you have been settling for the same old tired dishes for so long.

6 Ethnic Restaurants for dining on Thanksgiving

Himalayan Restaurant: (216-716-4500) Only authentic Nepali and Indian restaurant. They offer many vegan and vegetarian options, a full-service bar, and catering. Open for specific lunch and dinner hours. Please visit their website for questions about parking.

LiWah: (216-696-6556) Located in the Asia Plaza, LiWah has served traditional Asian food for over 31 years and was voted the favorite Cleveland Chinese restaurant in 2019. You won't miss green bean casserole with favorites like Boba Tea to Dim Sum and everything in between.

Mallorca Restaurant: (216-687-9494) For over 25 years, Mallorca has been serving Spanish and Portuguese cuisine and is considered Cleveland's most awarded restaurant. You won't be disappointed. In addition to their regular menu, Mallorca's will have turkey and all the trimmings on Thanksgiving. Reservations are recommended.

Pupuseria La Bendicion: (216-688-0338) Enjoy authentic Salvadorian/Columbian food with take out or dine in options. Be sure and try the Pupusas, a thick corn torilla stuffed with savory fillings. This beloved Salvadorian dish is claimed to be the best in Cleveland.

Tandul: (216-860-4530) Indian restaurant in Tremont, Tandul, offers a delicious menu of the chef's favorites like Afghani lamb chops or Hariyali Tikka among many other entrees. The Goat Vindaloo is a favorite dish for many. Dine in, take out and delivery are available.

Zoma Ethiopian Restaurant: (216-465-3239) Voted best African restaurant in Cleveland four years in a row. Zoma offers traditional Ethiopian dishes with vegan and meat options. Thanksgiving offers the perfect opportunity to embrace and Ethiopian custom of breaking injera (type of flat bread) and sharing food representing the bonds of friendship

It's time for a few new traditions

This Thanksgiving, instead of the same old tired food, step out and embrace something new and exciting. Whether you want some take out to add to your menu or perhaps you are looking for some where to have a friendsgiving you won't be disappointed when you visit any one of these fun and inviting dining establishments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZEnj_0jC7kG6S00
Chinese dumplings for ThanksgivingPhoto by Abhishek Sanwa Limbu on Unsplash

The rich diversity of Clevleand's immigrant populations provides an excellent opportunity to experience different cultures and cuisines while at the same time supporting local businesses. You and your appetite will be glad you did.

At the time of print, the restaurants have been confirmed as being open on Thanksgiving. However, we encourage you to check for yourselves prior to visiting.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Thanksgiving# Cleveland Restaurants# Ethnic food# Dining out in Cleveland# Indian food

Comments / 0

Published by

Grab a cup of coffee and join T Mann as she shares all the excitement and beauty Northeast Ohio offers. Together we will discover the people and places that make this area an exciting and enriching place to call home or, at the very least, make it the next place on your travel list.

Cleveland, OH
132 followers

More from TMann

Cleveland, OH

13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast Ohio

Sounds of the holiday seasonPhoto by Jens Thekkeveettil on Unsplash. The exhilarating sounds of Christmas fill the air as we begin this magical season. Whether you prefer the classic nostalgic songs or enjoy the energy of more contemporary performances, Northeast Ohio has something for you.

Read full story
Aurora, OH

Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little Brighter

In the hustle and bustle of life, it is way too easy to forget to show appreciation for everyday heroes who make our lives a little brighter. Whether the friendly store clerk greets you with a smile and a hearty hello or the Lyft driver who goes above and beyond to help you get your groceries to your door in the rain, there are good people all around us, making our world a little brighter.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

9 Reasons for You To Get Outside and Take a Hike This Month

Family taking a hikePhoto by Juliane Liebermann on Unsplash. Lace up those boots and grab some water because National Take a Hike Day is fast approaching!. This annual event, sponsored by The American Hiking Society, takes place on November 17th and encourages everyone to get outside and hit the trails!

Read full story
2 comments
Ashtabula County, OH

Annual Turkey Trot Wine & Food Pairing Saturday Nov 5th

Turkey Trot Wine and Food Pairing TourImage courtesy of author TMann using Canva. Turkey Trot, you say? Just what is a Turkey Trot? Have no ar; there is no running or even trotting at this Thanksgiving-themed event.

Read full story
Ohio State

Wicked, Wild Winter in the Forecast for Northeast Ohio

Winter forecast for OhioPhoto by Tadeusz Lakota on Unsplash. Predictions for the Northeast Ohio winter season are shaping up to be a snowy, cold couple of months. Get your skis, snowboards, and sleds ready!

Read full story
24 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town Feel

Cleveland Ohio at nightImage by David Mark from Pixabay. Yes, I said it, and I will say it again. Cleveland is an amazing big/small city!. I see you shaking your head, but seriously, hear me out. She has so much to offer once you get past what you think you know about her.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy