6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in Cleveland

Ethnic Thanksgiving feast Photo by Chan Walrus/Pexels

Are you tired of the same old Thanksgiving menu?

Looking for someone else to do the holiday cooking?

Hungry for something exotic and unique to wake up your taste buds?

Look no further. Cleveland's diverse immigrant population is open and ready to serve you. On the menu is scrumptious, mouthwatering ethnic favorites that will have you wondering why you have been settling for the same old tired dishes for so long.

6 Ethnic Restaurants for dining on Thanksgiving

Himalayan Restaurant: (216-716-4500) Only authentic Nepali and Indian restaurant. They offer many vegan and vegetarian options, a full-service bar, and catering. Open for specific lunch and dinner hours. Please visit their website for questions about parking.

LiWah: (216-696-6556) Located in the Asia Plaza, LiWah has served traditional Asian food for over 31 years and was voted the favorite Cleveland Chinese restaurant in 2019. You won't miss green bean casserole with favorites like Boba Tea to Dim Sum and everything in between.

Mallorca Restaurant: (216-687-9494) For over 25 years, Mallorca has been serving Spanish and Portuguese cuisine and is considered Cleveland's most awarded restaurant. You won't be disappointed. In addition to their regular menu, Mallorca's will have turkey and all the trimmings on Thanksgiving. Reservations are recommended.

Pupuseria La Bendicion: (216-688-0338) Enjoy authentic Salvadorian/Columbian food with take out or dine in options. Be sure and try the Pupusas, a thick corn torilla stuffed with savory fillings. This beloved Salvadorian dish is claimed to be the best in Cleveland.

Tandul: (216-860-4530) Indian restaurant in Tremont, Tandul, offers a delicious menu of the chef's favorites like Afghani lamb chops or Hariyali Tikka among many other entrees. The Goat Vindaloo is a favorite dish for many. Dine in, take out and delivery are available.

Zoma Ethiopian Restaurant: (216-465-3239) Voted best African restaurant in Cleveland four years in a row. Zoma offers traditional Ethiopian dishes with vegan and meat options. Thanksgiving offers the perfect opportunity to embrace and Ethiopian custom of breaking injera (type of flat bread) and sharing food representing the bonds of friendship

It's time for a few new traditions

This Thanksgiving, instead of the same old tired food, step out and embrace something new and exciting. Whether you want some take out to add to your menu or perhaps you are looking for some where to have a friendsgiving you won't be disappointed when you visit any one of these fun and inviting dining establishments.

Chinese dumplings for Thanksgiving Photo by Abhishek Sanwa Limbu on Unsplash

The rich diversity of Clevleand's immigrant populations provides an excellent opportunity to experience different cultures and cuisines while at the same time supporting local businesses. You and your appetite will be glad you did.

At the time of print, the restaurants have been confirmed as being open on Thanksgiving. However, we encourage you to check for yourselves prior to visiting.