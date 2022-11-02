Annual Turkey Trot Wine & Food Pairing Saturday Nov 5th

Turkey Trot Wine and Food Pairing TourImage courtesy of author TMann using Canva

Exploring Ohio's wine country one glass at a time

Turkey Trot, you say? Just what is a Turkey Trot? Have no ar; there is no running or even trotting at this Thanksgiving-themed event.

This Turkey Trot is the farthest thing from a strenuous activity you could ask for—well, as long as you don't consider wine-tasting strenuous.

On this occasion, five wineries participate in a progressive food and wine-tasting tour called a Turkey Trot. This year's event is a drive-yourself tour and takes place on Saturday, November 5, from Noon-5 p.m and is the perfect opportunity to chat with the experts to find the right wine pairings to take your Thanksgiving feast.

Wine and Food Pairingpexels-pixabay-248413

Northeast Ohio, particularly Ashtabula County and along the Grand River Valley, east of Cleveland and along Lake Erie, is home to many excellent wineries.

The glaciers of long ago left nutrient-dense soil and, combined with the region's climate, resulting in ideal growing conditions for grapes. The area is currently home to 32 wineries, according to the Ashtabula County Visitors Bureau.

TURKEY TROT MENU:

One of the most popular wines of the day has nothing to do with Thanksgiving or turkeys. This chocolate port celebrates Christmas in a tree-shaped wine bottle from the Grand River Cellars. It was released this week and will be available for the Turkey Trot.

After sampling this decadent wine last year, I had to have a bottle. However, the winery did inform me they bottled about a quarter fewer bottles than usual, and it will sell out quickly.

The only way I can think to describe it is like tasting sinfully indulgent liquid velvet. It is deep and chocolaty yet rich with a warm, comforting fruity taste. It was by far the most rewarding glass of dessert wine I have ever had the pleasure to enjoy. However, my hubby was quite delusional when he suggested we buy a bottle to share with family during the holidays. Who was he kidding? I love my family, but some things are crossing the line. We bought a bottle, but I was very stingy with it.—author TMann

If crowds have you a bit concerned, this is an excellent opportunity to stop by some other wineries along the way, such as Benny Vinos Winery. This little gem sits above the Grand River and has a great little outside area to the magnificent fall weather Ohio is experiencing.

We spent some time at Benny's and were not disappointed. It sits back in the trees and offers a down-home feel. The staff was very knowledgeable and cheerful, the wine is handcrafted, and the food sounds delicious.

No reservations are necessary to take part in the Turkey Trot. However, there is an $8 per person at each winery to participate in the event's wine selections and food pairings. Each participating winery will make a monetary donation to local food banks.

Please visit The Wine Growers of the Grand River Valley at http://www.wggrv.com/ or call 440-298-9838 for more information.

Turkey Trot Ashtabula CountyImage courtesy of author TMann


# wine# ohio wine country# Ohio Grand River Valley# November events# Turkey Trot

