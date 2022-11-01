Wicked, Wild Winter in the Forecast for Northeast Ohio

Winter forecast for Ohio Photo by Tadeusz Lakota on Unsplash

Predictions for the Northeast Ohio winter season are shaping up to be a snowy, cold couple of months. Get your skis, snowboards, and sleds ready!

For centuries, people have looked to the Farmers' Almanacs for guidance on what to expect from Mother Nature, and this year we are being told to expect a wicked winter season. Gloves, hats, heavy-duty boots, and warm coats are in the forecast.

While many believe predicting the weather in advance is simply guessing, much science is involved. Although the almanacs do not always align in their predictions, they both agree on what to expect from our winter here in Northeast Ohio this year.

Before we dig into the forecast, did you know there are two almanacs?

The (Old) Farmer’s Almanac

In 1792, the Farmer’s Almanac began under the editor of Robert B. Thomas and is now called the "Old" or "Original Farmers Almanac."

Almanacs have been around since the 15th century and are used to record and predict the weather, astronomical events, and tides. But this almanac, which now covers food, gardening, and other topics, found immediate success.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac , Robert Thomas employed his keen observation to develop a weather forecasting formula using a complicated series of natural cycles that produce results estimated to be around 80% accurate. Thomas’s secret formula is kept securely in a tin box at the Dublin, New Hampshire headquarters.

In 1846, Thomas retired but left enough astronomical material for predictions for several subsequent editions. Shortly after, in 1848, the word “Old” was inserted into the name to distinguish it from other almanacs.

The Farmer’s Almanac

The Farmer’s Almanac’s first editor was David Young, an astronomer and mathematician. He developed a guide using sunspots, the tidal activity of the moon, and planet positions. According to The Farmer’s Almanac , they adjusted it slightly into a mathematical and astronomical formula. Only one person knows the exact calculations, and they go by the pseudonym, Caleb Weatherbee.

More than just a weather predictor, The Farmer’s Almanac covers many topics, such as horoscopes, conservation tips, and astronomy.

Past Meets Present

While both Almanacs are thriving today, they have not remained entrenched in the past.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac embraces technology and combines it with its time-tested formula from the past to predict the future.

The Farmer’s Almanac has moved into the 21st century and delivers three versions yet remains fully invested in the secret formula initially developed by its first editor, David Young.

2022-2023 Ohio Winter Forecast

Although each employs its own techniques for predicting the weather, they don't always align with one another. But this year is different. Both almanacs are telling us to expect similar conditions.

Winter storm hits city streets Photo by Patino Jhon on Unsplash

The Farmers Almanac says we are in store for "Record-breaking cold temperatures!"

If that alone doesn't strike a little fear in the hearts of every Ohioan, then you aren't the one paying for the heating bill. But wait, there's more.

The Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter with the chilliest days in early December, late January to mid-February. But there is good news. They also believe we will have a white Christmas.

According to both almanacs, The Great Lakes region will see lots of snow, particularly around mid to late January, as bitterly cold air comes in from the Rockies. All of this is due to an active storm pattern.

Let's not forget La Niña

La Niña is a weather pattern that causes cooler-and wetter weather in the North. It is currently believed La Niña will stick around till at least March.

What does all of this mean for us living in Northeast Ohio?

Until baseball takes the field in spring—oh wait, we have seen it snow for opening day. Ok, until Easter—I forgot, it snowed on Easter too.

Hot cocoa on a blustery winter day Photo by Mekht on Unsplash

Well, wherever it stops snowing, that is when we will know if the predictions are true. But in the meantime, it never hurts to plan ahead. Get your snow shovels and sleds out, grab the sidewalk salt, seal off those drafts, and stock up on hot cocoa. It looks like an exciting adventure awaits us this winter in Northeast Ohio.