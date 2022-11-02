Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town Feel

Cleveland Ohio at night Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Yes, I said it, and I will say it again. Cleveland is an amazing big/small city!

I see you shaking your head, but seriously, hear me out. She has so much to offer once you get past what you think you know about her.

So, sit back and relax while I share with you all the reasons you will put Cleveland, Ohio, on your list of places to visit.

Oh, where do I start? I will never be able to share with you all the crazy good things about this city, so I will just hit some highlights.

Cleveland is a blue-collar, hard-luck town.

We are home to the long-suffering Cleveland Browns, struggling city schools, significant manufacturing losses in the last 35 years, notorious crime families, and famous serial killers. I am sure you can find many other reasons to run this city down. We also had our river catch on fire. How many cities do you know that can lay claim to that?

But I am going to tell you what the headlines do not say.

That was the past. Today, Cleveland is a town of honest, hardworking, fun-loving people who look out for each other and who know how to throw a party. Just ask those who came to town for the NFL draft or when the Cavaliers won the title in 2016. We love our Cleveland Indians and even cheer when our favorite players go to other teams.

When they left for Baltimore, we stood by the Browns and championed the NFL to give us back our name and our team. We loved them when they lost year after year, and we adored them when they won.

Our Cavaliers are lighting up the scoreboards, and we even know a thing or two about ice hockey.

We walk our streets in below-freezing temperatures with an icy wind blowing off the lake. We march in our streets for justice, and we celebrate our successes.

We enjoy lazy summer days at Edgewater park sitting on the beach and watching the waves. We have breathtaking sunsets over the water, dinner cruises, and nightlife all year long. And nothing beats a fish fry of fresh-caught Lake Erie Perch or Walleye.

Rooftop dining, street cafes, local mom-and-pops, local breweries, and our treasured West Side Market, where since 1912, customers have come from all over to scope out the butchers, bakeries, produce, and of course, Pierogis.

Our park system is second to none. From the Cleveland Metro Parks to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park , there are hundreds of miles of nature offering skiing, hiking, biking, kayaking, and more, all in the breathtaking scenery of waterfalls, rivers, lakefronts, gorges, and so much more for the senses to behold.

Downtown is home to professional sports: The Cleveland Indians, The Cleveland Cavaliers, The Cleveland Browns, and minor league teams such as the Lake Erie Monsters in hockey.

We are home to The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, The Greater Cleveland Aquarium, The Steamship Mather Museum, and the USS Cod, a WWII submarine for nautical lovers. In addition, Lake Erie offers swimming, boating, sailing, and some of the best walleye fishing in the world.

Lake Erie Sunset Cleveland Ohio Author TMann

Downtown is alive with fabulous restaurants, bars, clubs, entertainment venues, unique housing in downtown, and the warehouse district with upscale condos and loft apartments, many with outstanding lake views.

Cleveland's Rich Ethnic Diversity.

In the early 20th century, Cleveland’s manufacturing economy attracted a large immigrant population. Irish, Italians, Germans, and many Central-Eastern European ethnicities brought customs and delicacies from their homelands. To make your visit authentic, you must try at least one of these local specialties.

Polish Boy: do not confuse this iconic sandwich with the Po'Boy from down south. This is a man’s sandwich; kielbasa sausage on a bun topped with coleslaw, french fries, and barbeque sauce. You have not lived till you have tried this. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

Pierogis: Thanks to Drew Carey, you probably have heard about these dough dumplings, and if not, well, you are missing out. Pierogis are commonly stuffed with cheese and pureed potato, boiled or pan-fried, then served with sauteed onions and sour cream. But those are just the basic ones. You can get them stuffed with cabbage, mushrooms, meat, and just about anything your tastebuds crave.

Slyman’s Corned Beef : From George Bush, and Rachel Ray to Lebron James, Slyman’s has been a staple of Cleveland for over 57 years. On St Patrick’s day, they serve over a ton of corned beef identical to the ones served over 50 years ago.

The many cultures present in Cleveland provide a unique opportunity for understanding and acceptance. Always looking for a reason to celebrate, Clevelanders enjoy various ethnic celebrations, and these are just a few.

Paczki Day(pronounced like “poonch key”): What most people call Fat Tuesday during Mardi Gras. A Polish delight dating back to the middle ages, they are filled, deep-fried dough balls covered in powdered sugar. Fillings include prune and poppyseed, but many bakeries use more contemporary fillings such as chocolate mousse, marshmallow, and other sweet treats.

Feast of the Assumption: Little Italy - is a street festival with secular and non-secular activities and mass.

Russian Maslenitsa: Rockefeller Park - a Russian celebration for the end of winter

Polish Dyngus Day: also known as lany poniedziałek, polka music reigns supreme as they celebrate the end of Lent.

St Patrick’s Day Parade: bagpipes, leprechauns, green beer, and a pot of gold if you’re lucky.

Let’s drink to that!

This big/small city is also home to an array of exciting craft beer breweries. Inspired by the beer enjoyed in Europe, the owners of Great Lakes Brewery made Cleveland their home in the mid-1980s, and the beer scene has blossomed ever since. Just across the street in Ohio City is Market Garden Brewery , and within walking distance, you can try out Platform Beer Co . There are too many to list here. Still, a few other highlights would be Sibling Revelry and Collision Bend.

The tour guide's facts

Cleveland was founded in 1796 by General Moses Cleveland. Sitting along the Cuyahoga River and bordering Lake Erie, she served as a central transportation hub and still does today through The Port of Cleveland.

She is considered the 17th most walkable city in the United States. If you decide to take in a Broadway play while in town (yes, you can do this, keep reading) and then walk to Public Square, the heart of downtown, it would take you fifteen minutes. You could work your way to the Flats and Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville in about 18 more minutes.

But if your appetite will not wait, there are countless restaurants, coffee shops, and bars along the way. If you are looking for great seafood, look no further than Blue Point Grille , Cleveland’s premier seafood restaurant in the middle of the always-happening warehouse district. If you are more of a carnivore, then check out Johnny’s Downtown .

Fourth Street Downtown Cleveland Image by Kristen Cecilia Riha from Pixabay

The restaurants and cuisine offered are as diverse as the city. There is something for every appetite, from German fare at the Hofbräuhaus to a local favorite, Tommy's on Coventry, where meat-eaters and vegans come to eat.

But if walking on foot is not your idea of a good time, parking is ample, and many buses are running regularly downtown. If you want to explore further, the Rapid (Regional Transit Authority) also serves many outlying areas of the city. Lyft and Uber are also available in addition to scooters for rent, throughout the city.

Any time spent downtown should include a visit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on the shores of Lake Erie. Dedicated to the history of rock music and those who have made it come alive are honored here through the performers' memorabilia, a Rock Hall of Fame, interactive displays, and performances.

Cleveland is also home to the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic, the city’s largest employer with over 50,000 employees. Newsweek ranked the Clinic as #2 on its World’s Best Hospitals report for 2021 for the second time.

Cleveland is home to many outstanding cultural institutions.

Cleveland Museum of Art : World-class exhibits topping over 61,000 pieces of art from throughout the ages. The museum offers traveling exhibitions throughout the year and hosts classes and workshops to entice the budding artists in all of us.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History : History comes to life with interactive exhibits, events, and more. Be sure and check out the dinosaurs and planetarium.

Playhouse Square Cleveland Ohio stephen-leonardi-nd5sVKK66XI-unsplash

Playhouse Square : The largest performing arts center in the US after New York City’s Lincoln Center. Five historic theatres and 6 performance venues entertain audiences with touring Broadway shows, comedies, dance, concerts, and more. The district attracts more than one million people annually.

Cleveland Orchestra : Considered one of the world’s finest orchestras, they perform at Severance Hall in the winter and Blossom Music Center in the months.

Cleveland script overlooking Lake Erie shoreline Photo by Steve DiMatteo on Unsplash

Although I could go on, I believe you have got my point. But one last thing. I would be negligent if I did not pay homage to the quaint neighborhoods and boroughs just minutes outside Cleveland City limits. From Shaker Heights, University Circle, and Little Italy to Ohio City and Tremont, and everywhere in between, historic buildings, unique architecture, gardens, parks, local boutiques, cafes, and so much more.

Whether they are vast tree-lined streets with manicured lawns or eclectic vibrant city streets showcasing murals and community art, you will meet people from all walks of life: professionals, factory workers, store clerks, politicians, and artists all living, working and weaving a rich tapestry of character that is Cleveland Ohio.

Come see for yourself. You may not want to ever leave.