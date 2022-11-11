How Muslims Are Motivated by Islam To Approach Climate Care and Climate Action

TKhan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nGnH_0j7LXsx600
Mississippi RiverUnsplash

Since in Minnesota where Tribal nations are facing off against the Canadian oil giant Enbridge Energy, which is building a massive pipeline, known as Line 3, that originates in Canada, continues through North Dakota, enters Minnesota in Kittson County, and terminates in Superior, Wiscsonsin.

Despite Line 3 being in operation, protests continue. Furthermore, many opponents continue to face charges. Many Muslims are taking part to stop this injustice with the greater community that include Tribal nations along with Hindus, Christians, Jews among others. This includes partaking in prayers for peace. Reverend Fletcher Harper, who currently serves as the executive director of Green Faith, a national interfaith environmental coalition, has been involved with the opposition of Line 3 from its early days.

Harper explains how sometimes it becomes impossible for some religious groups and organizations to participate in a cause they’re not comfortable without it becoming political. Green Faith provides that space: “We understand how important that kind of public action is,” Harper adds.

Green Faith has been at the forefront of Line 3 protests led by Harper. He believes it is “very important for these infrastructure projects when they are forty to fifty year duration projects. It’s very important for the public to understand. The projects should not be out of sight, out of mind. Secondly to understand the impact of these projects continue to affect Indigenous communities and their rights. And thirdly to continue building awareness at these types of projects in the future need to stop,” Harper expounds.

Harper believes that there needs to be a growing awareness of the effect of Line 3.

“These projects are not about one protest and then it’s done; but this is an ongoing reality. I think it’s very important to keep this in the public mind,” Harper tells us.

In the process, Harper highlights Muslim activity as appreciates the leadership including Imam Saffet Catovic. Catovic is a founding member of Islamic Society of North America's Green Initiatives Committee that was previously known as the Green Mosque Task Force explains that from an Islamic perspective, Muslims are to protect faith; freedom of belief and worship for all; sanctity of human life, reason; progeny and private property.

“Failure to deal with the environmental dangers undermines those key objectives including life itself. Prophetic teachings indicate how there should be neither harming nor reciprocating harm of others. This applies to humans and non-humans and is the basis of one of several universal principles that avoidance of harm takes priority over the attainment of some benefit. Muslims use these principles and wisdom to guide environmental change at large,” Catovic elaborates.

To do so, they are wanting to transform current energy systems into renewable forms. Catovic is calling upon Muslims first to participate in environmental justice efforts by being more conscious of how natural resources are consumed.

Muslim activists have been involved in greening the efforts of Line 3 through protests. Previously, Muslims joined Indigenous-led protest efforts like tree-sitting and locking themselves into construction equipment. Despite this year-long fight, the challenge is not over.

Enbridge has a history of pipeline spills; even if there were no spills, it would be a major investment in fossil fuel infrastructure in a time where climate change is already threatened. The pipeline violates several treaties with the Indigenous population that establish their right to hunt, fish, and gather along the proposed route.

“If we can see ourselves as Nature, then by definition we see our Indigenous folks as our brothers and sisters, which means we must fight for them and be a part of this struggle,” said Muhammad Jiwa, a Muslim environmental justice consultant and activist in Minnesota. “As a Muslim, it’s our responsibility to steward the lands.”

Over the years, Ruhel Islam has managed a restaurant that has provided meals to Indigenous people in Minnesota. His restaurant was burned down during the George Floyd protests, yet he continues to serve meals while it is being rebuilt. As a Bangladeshi Muslim, he feels that Islam has a lot in common with his greater community, particularly the Tribal Nations. Despite their differences, they both respect one other's food and give each other a sense of unity.

“I came back with Zamzam water, the holy water from Mecca,” said Islam, “and then [I] put it in [the] Mississippi [River].”

Islam mixed Zamzam water, water that is holy to Muslims, into the Mississippi River, signifying the importance of his home and expressing his support of the Indigenous people and the need for preserving the natural lands. Ruhell continues to support his Indigenous tribal members in their fight to stop Line 3.

The Muslims’ fulfillment of their religious duty came with consequences, however, that didn’t stop them from continuing to battle for their peers. Catovic, who protested at the People versus Fossil Fuels Protest, where Line 3 opposition was discussed, in the Fall of 2021 was later arrested. Catovic pledged to continue educating people about the harms of Line 3 and encourage them to utilize their voices against it.

“There were also arrests including myself and other many faith leaders,” said Catovic. “We need a lot of work to inform and educate Muslims about these critical existential matters and then mobilize them to act on what they know.”

Catovic further explains that Muslims are generally unaware of the situation with Line 3 and the climate in general.

One of the primary reasons Muslims are persistent in voicing their concerns and anger with the situation is to follow the sayings of Prophet Muhammed.

“We (Muslims) have a hadith (saying of Prophet Muhammed) that specifically encourages us to do good, even if it's at the end of time,” said Whitney Terrill, who works with Minnesota Interfaith Power & Light and is a consultant and has been part of the Line 3 movement. “If we're in despair, basically, there's something inevitable happening that we cannot change is to still do that good action to plant the tree specifically as the hadith refers to.”

Terill adds how for Muslims, she feels that there are limited opportunities for “people to really understand us beyond some of the public narrative.”

"It's particularly important that people understand other parts of our priorities and our community beyond some of the negative stereotypes or scenarios,” Terill says. So showing up as people who are in a coalition or in agreement, at a minimum, with other people, to stop something that could really harm water, which is such a central part of her Islamic tradition, is critical.

For Terrill and others, participating in Line 3 efforts allows both for dialogue and to move beyond the labels that have been assigned and allow for others to know and understand the Muslim community.

Harper believes Muslim involvement in the Line 3 opposition is helpful on multiple levels from a social change perspective and how it takes courage for Muslim leaders “recognizing that we have to address climate change so it’s a deeply religious and moral issue.”

Additionally Harper explains that Muslim activists and leaders being part of this movement help establish climate justice as an important part of the community in the U.S.

“That’s important in terms of the future of activism and leadership in the US. It’s also an important model and example for the Muslim community worldwide,” Fletcher adds.

When it comes to the environment, the question for Muslims is not who owns these resources — everything belongs to God, and therefore taking care of the environment is a religious duty.

The Quran refers to a sustainable balance not only on Earth but in the cosmic order. It warns against corrupting the earth, land and sea, with its adverse effect on all people. Even though God created the earth also to take care of humanity, the text makes clear our benefits should be taken while making the least waste.

Majority of conflicts throughout history, regardless of their size, can be tied to one side having greater access over finite resources. Unfortunately, these resources are not being shared equitably resulting in harms to marginalized communities.

Muslim environmental activists are urgently calling upon all to conserve sustaining resources. At the fundamental level, this entails energy consumption in areas that make the most impact beginning with reducing emissions as they have clear impacts on global warming and climate change. Thus, Muslims are actively trying to limit fossil fuel usage and engaging in divestment as led by efforts of Catovic, Harper, Terrill and others.

This report was made possible in part by the Fund for Environmental Journalism of the Society of Environmental Journalists.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# climate# environment# conservation

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about culture, politics, parenting, religion, and health. My work has been published in The New York Times, National Geographic, Vanity Fair, Vox and Prism Reports among others.

Illinois State
106 followers

More from TKhan

This South Asian photographer makes room for moms

In light of AAPI month, there is one photographer in the Chicagoland area that deserves recognition for her work: Kiki Khan. Khan is a wife and mom of two, one girl and boy. When she's not tending to family, Khan is usually working on her passion- photography. Khan is a South Asian photographer who specializes in visual storytelling focused around motherhood and infants. She is an artist and well-attuned to the needs of the communities she works with as majority of her clients come from backgrounds that Khan is aware of.

Read full story

The inspiration behind Teni and Tayo

Omobola Imoisili was born and raised in Nigeria and was always surrounded by people that looked like her. Now she's raising two young daughters in California where they are a minority. This is partly what led her to her venture, Teni and Tayo.

Read full story

Free clinics to help the underserved

Across the United States, Muslims have opened free medical clinics to treat uninsured and low-income patients of all backgrounds. American Muslim Health Professionals (AMHP), a national non-profit organization focused on professional development, mental health, and advocacy for underserved communities is leading efforts to create the Muslim Free Clinics Council. These Muslim-run free clinics allow those that are unable to afford healthcare to seek care without having to worry about the cost. Ultimately, they serve to relieve the burden on so many people across the US of healthcare affordability while providing high-quality care. Especially during the time of COVID-19, where many people are suffering from job loss or financial issues, the Muslim-run free clinics enable people to get the treatment they need.

Read full story
1 comments

Planting trees for strollers

Joolz was created in 2004 when the founder, Emile Kuenen, witnessed his friends becoming parents and struggling with strollers on the canal bridges of Amsterdam. He saw an opportunity to create super comfortable and ergonomic strollers for both parents and children. He named the company Joolz, inspired from the word “jewels”, because he hoped the product would be equally precious to parents.

Read full story

Breast cancer awareness efforts

Niamh Hogan has used her combined passion for the healing power of plants and a wish to bring joy into people lives. She was intrigued by the effect simple aromas of essential oils had on her clinical clients and started to research how these ingredients could be incorporated into everyday use. Thus, she was opened up to a wealth of information on plants and plant ingredients and their benefits, particularly to the skin. What started out as a simple quest to make people feel a little better became Holos Skincare that nourished both the skin and the wellbeing.

Read full story

Panjeri: A way of healing

According to Aisha Siddiqui, Panjeri Bakery’s story started when she was first pregnant with her first child. Siddiqui was given a mixture of seeds and nuts for the first time by her mother and mother-in-law called Panjeri. They told Siddiqui that this mixture has been given to women in Pakistan and India for centuries and that the mixture would help her heal during her postpartum days.

Read full story

Oleosphere technology use in baby creams

Founder Florence Nacino has more than forty years of experience as a global health and beauty researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist for leading worldwide companies. When her granddaughter was born, she saw a need for creating a holistic baby-friendly line of products. That gave birth to Earth Baby.

Read full story

A mission to reduce single-use plastic

We had a chance to get some insight from Jon Fox, CEO of U-Konserve and EcoVessel. "EcoVessel has always had food storage on our product road map, so when the opportunity arose we jumped on it. U-Konserve and EcoVessel are aligned in our mission to reduce single-use plastic and in designing best-in-class products," Fox explains what made him eventually want to acquire U-Konserve, a way to reduce waste.

Read full story

Using clean ingredients for sustainability

Being a stay-at-home mom allowed Affton Coffelt-Shouse, the CEO of Broken Top Brands, to engage in creativity. "I’ve always enjoyed having candles burning in my home and as gifts for friends and family, but didn’t have the budget to go out and buy luxury products. After noticing a lot of my favorite big-name brand candles contained harmful chemicals and paraben wax, I figured I would try my hand at making my own. To align with the health and safety standard I want in my home for my family, they were made with soy wax and plant-based ingredients," Coffelt-Shouse tells us.

Read full story

Creating ways for positive change

We all know how the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the world. Nevertheless, there has been some positives including the fact that it has caused many people to reflect and spark a plan of action to make positive health changes in their lives. A recent press release suggests that according to 350 health-oriented individuals that were surveyed:

Read full story

A look into how one individual is developing children's books

Michael Girgenti is very big on intuition and gut feelings. This is how the company Strawberry Pencil Magic (SPM) was formed which is a colorful children’s picture books that allow a child’s imagination to flourish.

Read full story

Providing refugee relief

The world has watched in dismay at the events taking place in Afghanistan in the recent weeks. As the United States prepares to welcome Afghan refugees, it is clear that Afghan families may have adjustment issues that are not properly addressed during the resettlement process. Consequently, the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago (CIOGC) has formed the Afghan Refugee Task Force (ARTF) to look after the unmet needs of Afghan families who will be resettled in the Chicago area. There is a need for community social service agencies, mosques, health centers, food pantries and civil rights organizations to participate.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

American Girl making strides in representation

According to the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Chicago) press release, they are happy to share a win for inclusivity and representation, cornerstones of CAIR-Chicago's mission. CAIR-Chicago is one of the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group,

Read full story
Chicago, IL

How a young woman pursued baking

Reema Hamadeh always had an interest in baking new desserts, trying new recipes, and experimenting with flavors of cake, macaroons, etc. She started trying out recipes and sharing them with her friends and family. Hamadeh used family events as a chance to try new designs or recipes she had in mind. The more she practiced, the more she learned through trial and error. Unfortunately, there weren’t enough family events to try out all the designs she had in mind. Thus, HamadoughSweets started as a creative outlet. It was a chance for her to try new types of desserts, as well as get creative with cake designs, that she wouldn’t have a chance to try otherwise.

Read full story
Oak Lawn, IL

Why the Children's Museum of Oak Lawn is special

For Adam Woodworth, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn, this place is special. He believes children's museums provide a much needed space for children to learn and explore since not all children can learn by reading a textbook.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

A solution for families to continue operations

Like many areas, the Ronald McDonald House Charities Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana (RMHC-CNI) have been impacted by the pandemic. Every year, thousands of children and families travel to receive care at one of Chicago’s world-renowned hospitals. Through the Ronald McDonald House and Family Room programs, they have been by their side since 1977, providing a caring and compassionate environment where families can rest and find support while remaining close to their hospitalized child. In addition, through the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile program, in partnership with Advocate Children’s Hospital, staff members provide medical care to children in under-served areas throughout the Chicago area. The RMHC-NI mission exists so families can get better together; they envision a world where families can better together.

Read full story

Innovating sweets for all

Sweet ReserveCourtesy of Sweet Reserve by Maha Studios. Sumaiya Vahora and Humera Rauf are partners in beginning their venture, Sweet Reserve. Vahora worked for over ten years in the education space teaching math while Rauf worked predominantly in the business world helping small businesses grow. When Rauf went back to teaching, she met Vahora.

Read full story

Local tea CEO ties her company to a cause

We all know how Chicago is beloved for many incredible things - pizza, theater, blues, and jazz. For some of us, that will mean that we will soon be adding teas to that list. A local tea sommelier is taking her unique offerings nationwide while still paying homage to her Chicago roots.

Read full story

A picnic to support refugees who are deaf

Zaineb Abdulla started Deaf Defy in order to meet the needs of deaf children living in refugee camps. When she realized that thousands of deaf children live in these camps, without access to language or sound, she felt compelled to do something.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy