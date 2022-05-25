This South Asian photographer makes room for moms

Kiki Khan expecting her child Kiki Khan

In light of AAPI month, there is one photographer in the Chicagoland area that deserves recognition for her work: Kiki Khan.

Khan is a wife and mom of two, one girl and boy. When she's not tending to family, Khan is usually working on her passion- photography. Khan is a South Asian photographer who specializes in visual storytelling focused around motherhood and infants. She is an artist and well-attuned to the needs of the communities she works with as majority of her clients come from backgrounds that Khan is aware of.

"I used to take pictures in an attempt to stop time—to hold on to past memories. Years later I eventually realized that I want to take pictures not for the purpose of looking back into what was but to celebrate the present and all the love, light and energy it encompasses. Looking back on photos should feel like you’re right back in that moment and I want those moments to be filled with all the warmth in the world," Khan says.

No matter the weather, time, or person, Khan makes clear that life is beautiful and is worth capturing every second. Today, Khan continues to ensure to go the extra mile to make new moms feel welcome when capturing maternity shots or newborn shots. For Khan, creating a welcoming environment is essential, especially for families wanting to capture precious moments. Khan makes it clear that it is important for both parents and children to feel comfortable, which is why she even urges mothers to be in the photos alongside their children.