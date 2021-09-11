How 9/11 impacted the Muslim community

TKhan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEvZ6_0btMIGaJ00

Today marks the horrific events that took place twenty years ago, as people all around the world watched in horror as jetliners were used like bombs to kill thousands of unsuspecting people. Everyone witnessed countless instances of self-sacrifice, where first responders and everyday citizens lost their lives in the quest to save others from burning buildings. 

A somber feeling was in the air as everyone mourned the loss of lives and sought ways to express condolences and give support to the family of the victims. As Americans continue to reflect on this solemn anniversary, it is critical for all to remember how precarious Muslims' existence in the United States has been, especially in the direct aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, where hate crimes against Muslims spiked 500 percent from 2000-2009. Consequently many Muslims have also been struggling with mental health, recent studies suggest. For example, Muslims are twice as likely, compared to other faith groups, to have attempted suicide

The events of 9/11 propelled our nation into two decades which resulted in more lives lost. Many organizations recognized how problematic the discriminatory policies and negative media portrayals of American Muslims had become in the wake of September 11th. For example, in 1994, Nihad Awad and other American Muslims sought to start America’s first organization for challenging common misconceptions about Islam and the people who practice it. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, initially pushed back on Hollywood depictions of Muslims and fought discrimination against women who wear hijabs to work, among other causes. Today, there are multiple chapters across the nation, including one in Chicago.

Recently, CAIR’s national headquarters held a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to outline the results of a nationwide survey of American Muslims about their perspectives and experiences over the past twenty years. A critical part of a new report released is a survey of American Muslims. The survey of over 1,000 American Muslims provided insights into the state of the community, including their perspectives on post-9/11 government activities such as wars overseas and surveillance policies here at home, their observations regarding issues such as anti-Muslim discrimination and media coverage of Islam, and how Muslims of different races and genders report different views and experiences.

Ultimately, the report notes examples of American Muslim resilience. It is evident through the report that Muslims are working to overcome some of the challenges that September 11th created for the country and the community in particular. This includes but is not limited to engaging in more interfaith activities, civil rights activism, and political engagement.

On this 20th anniversary, it is imperative to take this moment to reemphasize the importance of cohesion and unity to bring together all of our diverse communities, especially those that are marginalized. There should be no room for any allowance of bigotry and hate to continue to tear the fabric of our society, especially while people in our communities continue to face hate and violence in their everyday lives.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about culture, politics, parenting, religion, and health. My work has been published in The New York Times, National Geographic, Vanity Fair, Vox and Prism Reports among others.

Illinois State
57 followers

More from TKhan

A picnic to support refugees who are deaf

Zaineb Abdulla started Deaf Defy in order to meet the needs of deaf children living in refugee camps. When she realized that thousands of deaf children live in these camps, without access to language or sound, she felt compelled to do something.

Read full story
Lombard, IL

Using a naturopathic approach in wellness

Reviving the history and practice of holistic healthcare is important for Dr. Syed Raheel Haque of Vitacore. A Pakistani-American born in Albany, New York, Haque went to the University of Pittsburgh for his undergraduate studies and started his Naturopathic and Chiropractic degrees at National University of Health Sciences in Lombard, IL where he currently has his main private practice there. Haque has an immense respect for traditional practices in providing wellness.

Read full story

Making real estate work beyond the mundane

This past summer Soofia Ahmed had a unique opportunity to study with Dr. Tamara Gray through Rabata's Ribaat Academic Institute, an institution for spiritual development. In her first class, she learned of the importance of preserving one's faith, soul, wealth, mind, offspring and honor. Immediately, she connected this to her livelihood as a real estate agent while having a spiritual dimension.

Read full story

Siblings launch unique cheescake bakery

Blue Velvet Bakery's Gulab Jamun CheescakeBlue Velvet Bakery. After going through countless internet rabbit holes and forwarded WhatsApp messages from family friends, Hafsa Siddiqui and her siblings were frustrated with the effort it took to get a cheesecake that was halal and didn't have questionable ingredients that weren't in line with Islamic principles. That is how the idea for Blue Velvet Bakery was born.

Read full story
1 comments

National ISNA convention goes virtual after much consideration

Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) began its footing with the establishment of its predecessor organization, the Muslims Students Association (MSA) that was both in the United States and Canada. Motivated by the vision and zeal of a few students gathered on the campus of University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana on January 1, 1963, MSA was born and sustained through some limited resources.

Read full story

Justice for Muslims Collective holding an exhibit at the PO Box Collective

This Saturday will mark twenty years since the 9/11 attacks were conducted. As the country mourns for the lives of those lost, unfortunately, Muslim victims of the War on Terror, similar to other years commemorating this anniversary, will be made invisible and expelled from the dominant narrative due to the culture that surrounds this. In the spirit of centering and uplifting Muslim voices who have been impacted by post 9/11 laws and policies, Justice for Muslims Collective will be exhibiting their updated War on Terror timeline at the PO Box Collective in Chicago from Friday, September 10th - Sunday, September 12th. ThePO BOX is a creative collective and intergenerational social practice center dedicated to building Rogers Park community through radical art making, mutual aid and programming. The collective embraces a model that centers marginalized voices, confronts systems of oppression while fostering mutual growth and healing.

Read full story

How modern wall art and charity is intertwined for one entrepreneur

Rahman with one his updated chandeliersCourtesy of Syed Rahman. Syed Rahman, who also goes by Saif, officially started Modern Wall Art (MWA) in 2014 with his father from their basement in Chicago. Ever since then, Modern Wall Art has been successfully designing 3D decor and making stainless steel art and furniture for over a decade. In 2014, Rahman first started off with an Etsy and eBay page followed by a small studio space in Skokie, Illinois in 2016. In 2018 he opened a gallery and then later expanding to Bridgeview in 2020. Most recently, he opened a new gallery that is over 10,000 square feet.

Read full story
New York City, NY

How one lawyer is making education more accessible for students

With the pandemic, there are new problems to solve. It has truly shown different ways in which our policy systems are broken and the need for reform. One of the main issues include how the need for scholarships has magnified. This is particularly true for marginalized communities who may be at a disadvantage.

Read full story

Chi Tea slated to celebrated first anniversary

Three friends came together in the suburbs of Chicago to create a concoction of fast food and took it to a new level. Abdurahman Sharif, Aman Siddiqui, and Zakriya Ayyubi are co-founders of what is known as Chi Tea.

Read full story

A solution to finding durable and safe dinnerware for little ones: Ahimsa

A toddler uses Ahimsa dinnerwareCourtesy of Zarina Norton. While there is a push to begin in-person operations, parents with young children are wary given the surge of Covid-19 cases. This is why many mothers are opting for keeping their little ones at home, which means more feeding times by reducing wastes. So how to accommodate this situation?

Read full story

American food writer and chef pioneers the halal food industry

Born in the Midwest to adventurous parents of European and Hispanic heritage, Yvonne Maffei attributes her love of beautiful places, experiences, and food to her upbringing. Weeks before embarking on her college years at Ohio University, a trip to her father’s homeland of Sicily, Italy gave her the instant travel bug. With her father she explored the Adriatic Coast, Tuscany, Rome and the eastern coast of Sicily. Yearning for more of that rustic food, landscape and familial experience left her with the notion that she had to figure out a way to combine her professional work with her passion for that Mediterranean way of living she observed along her travels.

Read full story

A smart way to keep hydrated

With reopening plans across the country, more people are looking into ways to facilitate the transition from home to office or school. This includes finding ways to stay hydrated. Thus, HidrateSpark was born to offer a solution for all.

Read full story

Movers weathering through the pandemic

As coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in our country, people of many industries are impacted. However, one particular arena that has largely been overlooked includes the moving industry. Movers struggle financially regardless of the pandemic. To be sustainable, movers need to find a way to increase their revenues so that they can afford to pay their workers higher compensations. For many, finding good labor is a feat for many movers as corroborated by Scott Michael, the CEO of American Moving and Storage Association. A big challenge includes finding people who would be willing to do the labor-intensive work. But with the virus on the move, there is a new normal that movers are facing.

Read full story

A Muslim woman’s quest for ensuring halal ingredients while baking

One of Yousef's popular cakesTooties Treats: Saira Yousef. Saira Yousef identifies as a Pakistani but was born and raised in England. She moved from the United Kingdom to United States when she met her husband many years ago while doing an internship in Chicago. Her husband is Palestinian and together they have two children, Ameer and Ameera. Little did Yousef know that her life would take a turn by becoming a self-taught artist.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Absent from class: What happens when non-traditional college students can't find childcare?

Ari Hampton-Marcell, a student parent, with her three children.Ari Hampton-Marcell. In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the coverage of higher education has focused on the travails of traditional undergraduates. But the pandemic has had a devastating effect on students who themselves are parents, especially of young children. In many cases, they've had to pause their education, mainly due to difficulties finding childcare. While remote classes may help, they are not always adequate for all students who are also parents. Considering that many college students are now non-traditional, the dilemma affects millions of degree seekers.

Read full story
1 comments

ICNA Relief partners with HRSA to help increase vaccine awareness and accessibility

Covid-19 VaccinePhoto by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash. As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, the nationwide distribution and administration of federally authorized vaccinations bring forth a glimmer of hope for some communities. In this light, Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief has taken the lead in trying to mitigate the spread.

Read full story

A South Asian figure skating panel series wants to promote diversity

South Asians continue to be underrepresented in the professional sports world in the many countries they reside in and their participation rates lag behind their counterparts. This is also the case for figure skating. South Asian figure skaters have always shared the same passion for the sport as the others around them; however, there have been times South Asians have felt invisible or not fully understood, in the pursuit of the sport. Some have felt this more than others and at different stages of their lives. Consequently, South Asian figure skaters encourage participation in sports due to their underrepresentation in almost all sports. They want to see other South Asians also enjoying the medical and psychological benefits of "excellence in exercise" but of course, in a supportive environment.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

IMAN celebrates historic police oversight legislation with events across Chicago

This weekend, The Inner-City Muslim Action Network (IMAN) will be recognizing the unprecedented passing of the People’s Ordinance this August through a series of events slated to take place across the city of Chicago. According to their website, IMAN is "a community organization that fosters health, wellness and healing in the inner-city by organizing for social change, cultivating the arts, and operating a holistic health center."

Read full story
3 comments
Evanston, IL

Northwestern University Professor creates an innovative solution for learning Arabic

Professor Fatima Khan creates Arabic dictionaryFatima Khan. Professor Fatima Khan from Northwestern University began her Arabic studies at a young age like many non-Arab Muslims learning the language. In college, she enrolled in her first Arabic language course meant for non-native speakers. That is when she fell in love with Arabic.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy