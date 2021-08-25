American food writer and chef pioneers the halal food industry

Yvonne Maffei Courtesy of Yvonne Maffei

Born in the Midwest to adventurous parents of European and Hispanic heritage, Yvonne Maffei attributes her love of beautiful places, experiences, and food to her upbringing. Weeks before embarking on her college years at Ohio University, a trip to her father’s homeland of Sicily, Italy gave her the instant travel bug. With her father she explored the Adriatic Coast, Tuscany, Rome and the eastern coast of Sicily. Yearning for more of that rustic food, landscape and familial experience left her with the notion that she had to figure out a way to combine her professional work with her passion for that Mediterranean way of living she observed along her travels.

Maffei studied Spanish and Latin American Studies then went on to do her Master’s in International Development with a focus on Int’l Business and Journalism, all at Ohio University in the picturesque Appalachian town with rolling hills of Athens, Ohio. She rounded out her education by studying and living abroad in Spain and Mexico during those years, as well, becoming fluent in Spanish. It was during these years that she fed her passion for photography, writing and international business by working on her craft as a freelance writer and occasionally selling her photography.

The life-changing moment came for Maffei In 2001 when she surprised even herself and became a Muslim. It was the result of a gradual process and a combination of learning about Islam through her travels to Morocco, years of studying about Islam, and through making friends with Muslims from around the globe while at university. Ironically, this is also how she was exposed to the immensely colorful, vibrant and all-halal cuisine of the Muslim world.

A few years later Maffei founded My Halal Kitchen in Illinois after coming to the realization that she hadn’t truly pursued her passion for food and travel journalism in the way she hoped. She was living in Chicago teaching English and part of a robust Muslim neighborhood and felt a bit on the outside of both the culture of the community as well as her own family and friends; in essence, she was straddling two very different worlds and wanted to somehow bridge them both together through the one thing she loved and knew everyone would enjoy, too: delicious food. To stay true to herself, she had to write about halal food, and that was something the entire internet was missing.

Online there simply wasn’t enough information about halal food and cooking; in fact, much of the information about halal was pretty basic and technical, sometimes demonized, and not related to actual cooking. There were plenty of myths about halal as well as religious or scholarly interpretations around the meaning of halal, but no one was talking about how to make halal food or what sorts of substitutes could be used in cooking to make any cuisine halal. Because she had traveled the globe and been inspired by so much, she really wanted to show everyone- Muslims and non-Muslims, that any type of cuisine could be made in a halal way. “My inspiration was a love of travel and tasting global cuisine that I wanted to include in my repertoire of halal dishes, as well as a love of experimenting in the kitchen with ingredients that could serve as delicious, healthy and halal substitutes for things like alcohol and/or pork, for example. Since I grew up eating Sicilian, Puerto Rican and all American dishes, I wanted to make sure that sort of comfort food could be enjoyed by my Muslim friends; I also wanted my non-Muslim friends and family to understand that halal wasn't something that would create a barrier between us, but something that would unite us at the table,” Maffei explains.

It is interesting that Maffei’s business is interdisciplinary and up until recently she didn’t have a physical product to sell. “I started my blog by writing from my tiny kitchen table in 2008. The financial crisis had just begun and I’d also just left my teaching job to pursue my passion for food and travel since I had paid off all of my student loans. Much to my surprise, many food companies were instantly interested in working with me and began to advertise on my site and hire me to develop recipes with their products. Those days were so much work and so much fun,” Maffei says. In addition to her love of food, she thinks it is really important to have a real passion for what you do because you will spend a lot of time doing it. “I didn't think about being an entrepreneur or about being in business- I simply wanted to spend my life and my time doing what I was doing, which I hoped and believed would change the world- or at least the way America thinks about halal. That was really, really important to me,” Maffei elaborates.

It is through innovative thinking and creative strategy that Maffei organically built a Facebook following of over 1.17 million followers without any sponsored advertising; it spread simply by word of mouth, visiting local Muslim communities around the country to do food demos, and boot-strapping the content creation right from the beginning. She also wrote two cookbooks along the way to allow her readers to have something to follow in the kitchen.

Today, Maffei has expanded her work to deliver presentations and classes about the relationship between organic food and health and is a passionate advocate about consumers knowing exactly what’s in their food and demanding better for themselves, their families and the planet. She believes the standard of halal is by definition something that is good and healthy and works to ensure that the global halal industry meets that standard or goes above and beyond it whenever possible. Issues such as animal health, environmental protection and worker safety are all part of the ecosystem of halal that she says define the holistic perspective of halal that is less frequently discussed but should be more often part of the conversation.

In essence, Maffei wants the world to become more open-minded to the real meaning of halal and the abundance of opportunities that lie within this niche food space. For example, she has opened an online marketplace to sell halal food and wellness products to satisfy the needs of her growing audience, but only if those products meet the criteria of being good for people and the planet. “There is so much good and so many interesting, globally-inspired food products, ingredients and traditional cuisines to pull from within the halal space, yet there is even more innovation that can and should take place to make the word “halal” something of the norm in countries and regions of the world where it is not. Particularly after the pandemic when the entire world is concerned with health and strengthening the immune system, it’s an exciting time to be part of a solution, and even more exciting that halal products and their makers can be spotlighted to fill that need,” she says.

