If your industry's "Tom Brady" applied, would you realize it?

TJ Wolf

If your industry's "Tom Brady" applied, would you realize it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8DCx_0bZY9Lh800
Picture of Tom Brady.Cian Leach/Unsplash

Please pardon the sports analogy with Tom Brady.

But as you may or may not have heard, he is generally regarded as the greatest Quarterback of all time in the National Football League (NFL).

And if you don't like Football, then insert one of the following Sports GOATs...

  • Babe Ruth
  • Michael Jordan
  • Sheryl Swoopes
  • Wayne Gretzky
  • Usain Bolt
  • Serena Williams
  • Secretariat

...and yes I'm sure my GOATs list is debatable.

And most likely someone will say so in the comments.

And yes the last one is a Horse.

That was for fun.

Please note the article is intended for you to envision your GOAT applying to work with you.

Instead of GOAT, let's call that person the GOAT-E (Greatest of All Time Employee).

So let's say the next GOAT-E applied for a position at your company?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEMK1_0bZY9Lh800
Picture of 2 people interviewing a candidate at a meeting table.Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash

Would you...

  • speak with that person?
  • recognize that person's potential?
  • know to hire that person?
  • be uncertain and take a chance?

You might be reading this saying "of course I would, I know talent when I see it."

Are you sure about that?

"Well, a person's resume speaks about them. Plus I do aptitude and skills testing, check references, social media connections, etc. I am very thorough in my hiring processes."

Ok, all winners and world-beaters then?

"Well...um...mostly...for the most part. Can't get them all right of course."

Fair enough.

Back To Brady

If you don't know the Tom Brady draft story it goes like this...

Picked in the 6th round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots in the year 2000

He was the 199th player picked, meaning NFL teams picked 198 players ahead of him.

He also did not perform well in the "tests"...

Brady ran his 40-yard dash in 5.2 seconds,...

  • well-below where quarterbacks should be
  • Of the 13 quarterbacks to run at the 2014 NFL Combine, none ran as slow as Brady
  • Only three ran slower than 5.0 seconds

But the Legacy is still going...

Six quarterbacks were drafted ahead of Brady in the 2000 draft.

  • Those six quarterbacks combined started 191 games in the NFL
  • 16 fewer than the number Brady has started in his career (as of 2015)

Source: Business Insider article: How the Patriots pulled off the biggest steal in NFL Draft history and landed future Hall of Famer Tom Brady in the 6th round, by Cork Gaines Feb 1, 2015, 10:15 AM

So after that fateful, lucky, destined, well researched...well whatever hindsight term people will use...Tom Brady has now worked for 2 employers in 21 years, having made a company change in 2020 with a relocation to Tampa Bay.

During his career at these 2 employers, he set a massive and almost unparalleled list of performance reviews and records.

For a complete list see Tom Brady - NFL Career Records

So What's The Point?

What are you a Pats or Bucs fan or something?

Nope.

Let's say I'm someone that frequently gets drafted #199 in the hiring process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKkBT_0bZY9Lh800
Two people interviewing a job candidate.Tim Gouw/Unsplash

Bitter?

No. I am glad about the experience.

I think it helps my leadership and management style.

And on behalf of all the other #199s out there, I write this as a successful manager and leader who has learned through empathy, trial and error, and metaphorical blood, sweat, and tears. I've learned that your pick or candidate on paper or by interview performance (yes, performance, but as in acting) is many times, not the one who wins the day for you, your team, and your company.

I find the humble, hungry, and smart* GOAT-Es out there usually fly under the radar.

*humble, hungry, and smart credited to The Ideal Team Player written by Patrick Lencioni.

The GOAT-Es many times come without Ph.Ds., MBAs, Masters Degrees, or even College Degrees. They come without expecting entitlements based on education or experience, they come ready to roll up their sleeves to help, work, and lead. They bring character and/or school of hard knocks experience with them. They talk to everyone the same, whether the CEO or someone sweeping the parking lot. They don't expect the biggest office nor to be instantly anointed Vice President of widgets.

Do I have data to back this wild claim?

No.

I have 25 plus years of observation, plus my own biases on the topic. Those biases of course admittedly skew my hypotheses.

PS - I haven't met very many highly educated Vice Presidents that even admit they have a personal bias or want to discuss the subject.

Perhaps recall past GOAT-Es in your prior jobs or current GOAT-Es where you are now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqWaa_0bZY9Lh800
Picture of two people shaking hands.Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash

What are the traits they possess?

Sure they can have an MBA and still be the GOAT-E.

But does being the GOAT-E stem from the MBA or who they are as a person?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program.

Join today to publish and share your content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

My primary mission is to spread awareness about the disease Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and many of its comorbidities. Given most physical activities cause me pain nowadays, I've taken on writing as a new hobby, form of therapy, and method to interact with others. You will find I also experiment with articles related to business and careers.

Atlanta, GA
2504 followers

More from TJ Wolf

Life With Lupus: How pain, fatigue, and goals can bring you down

Life With Lupus: How pain, fatigue, and goals can bring you down. Ghostlike image of a man standing in the middle of railroad tracks.Gabriel/Unsplash. I have a serious and deadly disease known as Lupus.

Read full story

Life With Lupus: My surprises from working with illness

Life With Lupus: My surprises from working with illness. I've worked many years while managing a serious illness. The biggest surprise from working with a serious illness is certainly not what I thought it would be. Maybe not what you are thinking either.

Read full story
2 comments

Spoon Theory: Why give a fork how many spoons someone has left?

Spoon Theory: Why give a fork how many spoons someone has left?. Per the WebMD article titled "What Is Spoon Theory?" by Hope Cristol... "Most people don’t think twice about the energy it takes to shower, get dressed, and drive to work. Most people can go to the grocery store in the morning and make dinner in the evening. Most people can make plans and keep them."

Read full story
2 comments

Life With Lupus: Home remedies to try for symptoms and co-morbidities

Life With Lupus: Home remedies to try for symptoms and co-morbidities. Woke up this morning with immense leg pain and weakness after sleeping a total of 16 hours. No changes to my medications or activity.

Read full story
6 comments

Inspirational quotes and images to start each week

Inspirational quotes and images to start each week. From a distance, it may appear that there is only one mountain. Sometimes, the distance to the first mountain is enough of a stretch before looking beyond. Life is much the same way in that we all can see at least one mountain that's visible... Every person in every country, in every city, town, village, or rural area has a mountain in their life. This mountain may take on several shapes and sizes but it is a mountain; it's your personal mountain.

Read full story

Life With Lupus: 10 quotes and images to make it through each day

When our hard days are filled with pain and fatigue from battling chronic illness, sometimes we can find strength and inspiration in the quotes of others. So in honor of the forthcoming World Lupus Day on May 10th, 10 quotes to get through the day...

Read full story
2 comments

Triple vaccinated, immune-compromised, COVID exposed, yet COVID Negative

Triple vaccinated, immune-compromised, COVID exposed, yet COVID Negative. I received a COVID-19 vaccination booster on August 17th. The booster was a third Moderna shot for me. I am sharing my experience for the benefit of others to read.

Read full story
51 comments

Lupus And Raynaud's Disease

As Fall and Winter brings chill to the air, many with Lupus also experience suffering from the discomfort and pain of Raynaud's Disease. The article photo is what actually happens to my hands when I enter a building that is warmer than the outside air.

Read full story
23 comments

Book recommendation: "Sharp Leadership - Overcome Adversity To Lead With Authenticity"

Book recommendation: "Sharp Leadership - Overcome Adversity To Lead With Authenticity" Front cover of the book.Carl Sharperson/Carl Sharperson. I recently finished reading Carl Sharperson Jr.'s "Sharp Leadership - Overcome Adversity To Lead With Authenticity".

Read full story

I received Moderna COVID-19 vaccination booster #3

I received Moderna COVID-19 vaccination booster #3. Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial and paperwork.Ian Hutchinson/Unsplash. I received a COVID-19 vaccination booster on August 17th. The booster was a third Moderna shot for me. I am sharing my experience for the benefit of others to read.

Read full story
83 comments

Life With Lupus: Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Image of blood cells.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. I have the serious and deadly disease known as Lupus. The version of Lupus I have is the most common, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

Read full story
4 comments

What is Raynaud's Disease, Syndrome, or Phenomenon?

This article is not intended to be medical advice or pharmaceutical advice. The article is simply my own story and experiences as someone with Raynaud's Disease and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

Read full story
31 comments

Life With Lupus: The wolf within me

Animal eyes reflected down a darkened forest path.Neil Rosenstech/Unsplash. This article is not intended to be medical advice or pharmaceutical advice. The article is simply my own story and experiences as someone with SLE.

Read full story

Life With Lupus: FDA approves new SLE treatment

Scientists working in a laboratory.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. This article is not intended to be medical or pharmaceutical advice. The article is simply a report on a newly announced Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) medication.

Read full story

Life With Lupus: Take a ride into the Predni-zone

Woman taking a white pill tablet.Danilo Alvesd/Unsplash. I have the serious and deadly disease known as Lupus. The version of Lupus I have is the most common, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

Read full story
28 comments

How are Prescription Biologic Drug names determined?

Scientist working in a laboratory.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. How are Prescription Biologic Drug names determined?. As someone who took the biologic medication Belimumab, brand name Benlysta, for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), I wondered how do they come up with these drug names?

Read full story

Working while managing serious or deadly illness?

For years I made the false assumption that persons with serious or deadly illnesses would simply claim disability to stop working and focus everyday toward self-care and management of their illness.

Read full story

Life With Lupus: Comorbidities

Picture of my own hand when Raynaud's triggers.TJ Wolf/TJ Wolf. I have the deadly disease known as Lupus. The version of Lupus I have is the most common, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). True to its name, SLE is a systemic condition throughout the body. In addition, I have Lupus Anti-Coagulant and Lupus Anti-Phospholipid which causes my Lupus to impact my blood.

Read full story

Movie Theatre Theater: A Comedy Tale Of Past Father's Day Fisticuffs

Nothing quite like a nice Father's Day outing to the movies with the kids right?. Serene...peaceful...relaxing day of family fun. This is what my take after 7 years of Father's Days as a Movie Theatre Manager...

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy