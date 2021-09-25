Life With Lupus: 10 quotes and images to make it through each day

When our hard days are filled with pain and fatigue from battling chronic illness, sometimes we can find strength and inspiration in the quotes of others.

So in honor of the forthcoming World Lupus Day on May 10th, 10 quotes to get through the day...

Photo by Xuan Nguyen on Unsplash

“I fight for my health every day in ways that most people don’t understand. I’m not lazy. I’m a warrior!”

– unknown

Photo by Jessica Podraza on Unsplash

“I don’t want my pain and struggle to make me a victim. I want my battle to make me someone else’s hero.”

– unknown

Photo by Denise Jans on Unsplash

“Live to inspire, and one day people will say, because of you, I didn’t give up”

– unknown

Photo by Anh Nguyen on Unsplash

“You wake up every morning to fight the same demons that left you so tired the night before, and that, my love, is bravery.”

– unknown

Photo by Sebastiano Piazzi on Unsplash

“I often say now I don’t have any choice whether or not I have Parkinson’s, but surrounding that non-choice is a million other choices that I can make.”

– Michael J. Fox

Photo by Illiya Vjestica on Unsplash

"Some days are better, some days are worse. Look for the blessing instead of the curse. Be positive, stay strong, and get enough rest. You can’t do it all, but you can do your best."

– Doe Zantamata

Photo by Andre Sebastian on Unsplash

"She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible. She walked with the universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings.”

– Ariana Dancu

Photo by Alexander Milo on Unsplash

“Behind every chronic illness is just a person trying to find their way in the world. We want to find love and be loved and be happy just like you. We want to be successful and do something that matters. We’re just dealing with unwanted limitations in our hero’s journey.”

– Glenn Schweitzer

Photo by Ian Taylor on Unsplash

“You either get bitter or you get better. It’s that simple. You either take what has been dealt to you and allow it to make you a better person, or you allow it to tear you down. The choice does not belong to fate, it belongs to you.”

– Josh Shipp

Photo by Raul Angel on Unsplash

“If opening your eyes, or getting out of bed, or holding a spoon, or combing your hair is the daunting Mount Everest you climb today, that is okay.”

– Carmen Ambrosio

About The Author

I have the deadly disease known as Lupus. The version of Lupus I have is the most common, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). True to its name, SLE is a systemic condition throughout the body. In addition, I have Lupus Anti-Coagulant and Lupus Anti-Phospholipid which causes my Lupus to impact my blood.

More "Life With Lupus" articles by this author...

And related articles by this author...

So What Exactly Is Lupus?

In short and perhaps unscientific terms, SLE is my own immune system betraying me and deciding to wage war upon various systems in my body. My immune system incorrectly targets these systems as enemies and marks them as invaders. Then it targets my cells, tissues, and organs in those systems for destruction. This destruction begins with the inflammation and its other biochemical weapons and agents to kill cells and shut down organs. My Lupus likes to focus on vanquishing its own perceived axis of evil in the form of my circulatory, nervous, digestive, and musculoskeletal systems.

The Wolf Within Me

Lupus is currently not curable. My Rheumatologist uses the analogy that my immune system is a wild animal that we attempt to keep caged in remission with powerful and yet toxic medications. So of course given its “Lupus”, I associate a wolf as the wild animal within me. Frequently the caged wolf is still able to take a swipe at me from within the bars of a cage. And many times the wolf breaks free to wreak havoc on me until medications are increased or added to suppress it again. These events occur despite me taking all my medications daily as instructed. My wolf has its own plans for me it seems. And surprisingly enough, those plans may include me becoming a better person.

Write For News Break

Do you enjoy writing as I do?

Try the News Break Creator Program