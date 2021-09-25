Inspirational quotes and images to start each week
Mountain
From a distance, it may appear that there is only one mountain. Sometimes, the distance to the first mountain is enough of a stretch before looking beyond. Life is much the same way in that we all can see at least one mountain that's visible... Every person in every country, in every city, town, village, or rural area has a mountain in their life. This mountain may take on several shapes and sizes but it is a mountain; it's your personal mountain.
- Byron Pulsifer
Space
Across the sea of space, the stars are other suns.
– Carl Sagan
Chances
Don't fear failure. Be afraid of not having the chance. You have the chance!
- Sally (Cars 3, Disney Pixar Films)
Nature
Simplicity is nature's first step and the last of art.
- Philip James Bailey
Bridges
It doesn't matter whether you are pursuing success in business, sports, the arts, or life in general: The bridge between wishing and accomplishing is discipline.
- Harvey Mackey
Rainbow
Try to be a rainbow in someone's cloud.
- Maya Angelou
Light
Education is the movement from darkness to light.
- Allan Bloom
Glacier
Pain reaches the heart with electrical speed, but truth moves to the heart as slowly as a glacier.
- Barbara Kingsolver
Moon
Aim for the moon. If you miss, you may hit a star.
- W. Clement Stone
Valley
Over every mountain, there is a path, although it may not be seen from the valley.
- Theodore Roethke
