Inspirational quotes and images to start each week

Mountain

From a distance, it may appear that there is only one mountain. Sometimes, the distance to the first mountain is enough of a stretch before looking beyond. Life is much the same way in that we all can see at least one mountain that's visible... Every person in every country, in every city, town, village, or rural area has a mountain in their life. This mountain may take on several shapes and sizes but it is a mountain; it's your personal mountain.

- Byron Pulsifer

Michael Baccin/Unsplash

Space

Across the sea of space, the stars are other suns.

– Carl Sagan

Zetong Li/Unsplash

Chances

Don't fear failure. Be afraid of not having the chance. You have the chance!

- Sally (Cars 3, Disney Pixar Films)

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

Nature

Simplicity is nature's first step and the last of art.

- Philip James Bailey

Ivana Cajina/Unsplash

Bridges

It doesn't matter whether you are pursuing success in business, sports, the arts, or life in general: The bridge between wishing and accomplishing is discipline.

- Harvey Mackey

Lerone Pieters/Unsplash

Rainbow

Try to be a rainbow in someone's cloud.

- Maya Angelou

Erfan Moradi/Unsplash

Light

Education is the movement from darkness to light.

- Allan Bloom

Stefan Cosma/Unsplash

Glacier

Pain reaches the heart with electrical speed, but truth moves to the heart as slowly as a glacier.

- Barbara Kingsolver

Shawn Ang/Unsplash

Moon

Aim for the moon. If you miss, you may hit a star.

- W. Clement Stone

Robby McCullough/Unsplash

Valley

Over every mountain, there is a path, although it may not be seen from the valley.

- Theodore Roethke

Casey Horner/Unsplash