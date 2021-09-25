Life With Lupus: My surprises from working with illness

TJ Wolf

Life With Lupus: My surprises from working with illness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NewIc_0YAognBy00
Adrian Swancar/Unsplash

I've worked many years while managing a serious illness.

The biggest surprise from working with a serious illness is certainly not what I thought it would be. Maybe not what you are thinking either.

So, what are you thinking?

Let's see if you guess it. Ladies and gentlemen hold your thoughts, place your bets, and let's find out.

But first, let's meet our contestant...

I've worked many years now while managing a serious illness. I have a deadly disease called Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) with Lupus Anti-Coagulant and Lupus Anti-Phospholipid. What exactly does all that mean? In short and perhaps unscientific terms, with SLE my immune system betrays me and decides various systems in my body are invading enemies that must be destroyed. My immune system then targets my cells, tissues, and organs for destruction and begins to trigger inflammation and its other weapons to kill cells and shut down organs. Mine likes to focus on vanquishing its own perceived axis of evil in the form of my circulatory system, nervous system, and musculoskeletal system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wk0nQ_0YAognBy00
Shane/Unsplash

My SLE also features some collateral damage in the form of Anti-phospholipid antibody syndrome, Raynaud's Syndrome, Transient Ischemic Attacks (TIAs aka mini-strokes), seizures, heart inflammation, tachycardia, increased liver and kidney activity, Osteo-arthritis, photo-sensitivity, muscle weakness, sporadic and severe nerve pain,...oh, there's more, but at this point, you probably think I'm exaggerating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ohH5_0YAognBy00
Picture of my actual weekly pill tray with medications planned out.TJ Wolf/TJ Wolf

Speaking of thinking I exaggerate, I take anywhere between 9 and 12 different prescription medications per day (3 of 12 are "take as needed"). Most are taken twice daily and include a maintenance chemotherapy drug, 2 nerve suppressant drugs, heart medication, an anti-malarial, corticosteroid, and of course pain killers. No anti-depressants (believe it or not, right?). Although one would be welcome after typing all this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFHFZ_0YAognBy00
Gemma Chua-Tran/Unsplash

And mortality?

Not sure.

I've been warned that many my age with SLE succumb to cardiovascular disease in the form of a sudden cardiac event. Also, I’ve been warned that the very medications I take must be monitored because some can cause blood cancer, liver damage, kidney damage, and retina toxicity from long-term usage.

But my Rheumatologist promised to keep me going until 90, and since it was a pinky promise, I'm all set.

Blah, blah, blah...are you done feeling sorry for yourself?

In the words of Bilbo Baggins in The Fellowship Of The Ring "Well no, and yes."

I needed to provide you some context, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BM759_0YAognBy00
Fabian Albert/Unsplash

Plus I left out the parts about how I hobble around, struggle to stand, sit, or even sleep through the pain, struggle with my weight-related pain with exercise and corticosteroid usage, etc.

But then there's that whole perception of exaggerating things again.

So wait for it, wait for it, and...

Get to the point of the article will you?

Otherwise, this is just an advertisement for living and working with <insert name of your serious illness here>?

Ok, here goes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNSuo_0YAognBy00
Zohre Nemati/Unsplash

This is a big surprise for me is why...

  • can't so many others keep pace with me?
  • can't they outperform me?
  • can't they do their job well?
  • do they need or expect me to do their job for them?
  • don't they choose to adopt a mindset of no excuses?
  • can't they roll up their sleeves to get the job done and deliver on a deadline they committed to?
  • do they spend precious hours of their lives each day blaming others for their mistakes and failures?
  • are they so afraid to stand up and take responsibility?
  • do they have the benefits from so much, yet squander winning in exchange for the easy path?

Well make that surprise...so if you got one or more right, you still win.

If you got them all wrong...well, you can still make use of your health and time to win.

And if it sounds like I have a chip on my shoulder, maybe I do.

And maybe I use that chip to gain strength and courage daily.

Or maybe the questions above simply beg to be asked.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

My primary mission is to spread awareness about the disease Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and many of its comorbidities. Given most physical activities cause me pain nowadays, I've taken on writing as a new hobby, form of therapy, and method to interact with others. You will find I also experiment with articles related to business and careers.

Atlanta, GA
2504 followers

More from TJ Wolf

Life With Lupus: How pain, fatigue, and goals can bring you down

Life With Lupus: How pain, fatigue, and goals can bring you down. Ghostlike image of a man standing in the middle of railroad tracks.Gabriel/Unsplash. I have a serious and deadly disease known as Lupus.

Read full story

Spoon Theory: Why give a fork how many spoons someone has left?

Spoon Theory: Why give a fork how many spoons someone has left?. Per the WebMD article titled "What Is Spoon Theory?" by Hope Cristol... "Most people don’t think twice about the energy it takes to shower, get dressed, and drive to work. Most people can go to the grocery store in the morning and make dinner in the evening. Most people can make plans and keep them."

Read full story
2 comments

Life With Lupus: Home remedies to try for symptoms and co-morbidities

Life With Lupus: Home remedies to try for symptoms and co-morbidities. Woke up this morning with immense leg pain and weakness after sleeping a total of 16 hours. No changes to my medications or activity.

Read full story
6 comments

If your industry's "Tom Brady" applied, would you realize it?

If your industry's "Tom Brady" applied, would you realize it?. Please pardon the sports analogy with Tom Brady. But as you may or may not have heard, he is generally regarded as the greatest Quarterback of all time in the National Football League (NFL).

Read full story

Inspirational quotes and images to start each week

Inspirational quotes and images to start each week. From a distance, it may appear that there is only one mountain. Sometimes, the distance to the first mountain is enough of a stretch before looking beyond. Life is much the same way in that we all can see at least one mountain that's visible... Every person in every country, in every city, town, village, or rural area has a mountain in their life. This mountain may take on several shapes and sizes but it is a mountain; it's your personal mountain.

Read full story

Life With Lupus: 10 quotes and images to make it through each day

When our hard days are filled with pain and fatigue from battling chronic illness, sometimes we can find strength and inspiration in the quotes of others. So in honor of the forthcoming World Lupus Day on May 10th, 10 quotes to get through the day...

Read full story
2 comments

Triple vaccinated, immune-compromised, COVID exposed, yet COVID Negative

Triple vaccinated, immune-compromised, COVID exposed, yet COVID Negative. I received a COVID-19 vaccination booster on August 17th. The booster was a third Moderna shot for me. I am sharing my experience for the benefit of others to read.

Read full story
51 comments

Lupus And Raynaud's Disease

As Fall and Winter brings chill to the air, many with Lupus also experience suffering from the discomfort and pain of Raynaud's Disease. The article photo is what actually happens to my hands when I enter a building that is warmer than the outside air.

Read full story
23 comments

Book recommendation: "Sharp Leadership - Overcome Adversity To Lead With Authenticity"

Book recommendation: "Sharp Leadership - Overcome Adversity To Lead With Authenticity" Front cover of the book.Carl Sharperson/Carl Sharperson. I recently finished reading Carl Sharperson Jr.'s "Sharp Leadership - Overcome Adversity To Lead With Authenticity".

Read full story

I received Moderna COVID-19 vaccination booster #3

I received Moderna COVID-19 vaccination booster #3. Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial and paperwork.Ian Hutchinson/Unsplash. I received a COVID-19 vaccination booster on August 17th. The booster was a third Moderna shot for me. I am sharing my experience for the benefit of others to read.

Read full story
83 comments

Life With Lupus: Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Image of blood cells.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. I have the serious and deadly disease known as Lupus. The version of Lupus I have is the most common, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

Read full story
4 comments

What is Raynaud's Disease, Syndrome, or Phenomenon?

This article is not intended to be medical advice or pharmaceutical advice. The article is simply my own story and experiences as someone with Raynaud's Disease and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

Read full story
31 comments

Life With Lupus: The wolf within me

Animal eyes reflected down a darkened forest path.Neil Rosenstech/Unsplash. This article is not intended to be medical advice or pharmaceutical advice. The article is simply my own story and experiences as someone with SLE.

Read full story

Life With Lupus: FDA approves new SLE treatment

Scientists working in a laboratory.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. This article is not intended to be medical or pharmaceutical advice. The article is simply a report on a newly announced Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) medication.

Read full story

Life With Lupus: Take a ride into the Predni-zone

Woman taking a white pill tablet.Danilo Alvesd/Unsplash. I have the serious and deadly disease known as Lupus. The version of Lupus I have is the most common, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

Read full story
28 comments

How are Prescription Biologic Drug names determined?

Scientist working in a laboratory.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. How are Prescription Biologic Drug names determined?. As someone who took the biologic medication Belimumab, brand name Benlysta, for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), I wondered how do they come up with these drug names?

Read full story

Working while managing serious or deadly illness?

For years I made the false assumption that persons with serious or deadly illnesses would simply claim disability to stop working and focus everyday toward self-care and management of their illness.

Read full story

Life With Lupus: Comorbidities

Picture of my own hand when Raynaud's triggers.TJ Wolf/TJ Wolf. I have the deadly disease known as Lupus. The version of Lupus I have is the most common, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). True to its name, SLE is a systemic condition throughout the body. In addition, I have Lupus Anti-Coagulant and Lupus Anti-Phospholipid which causes my Lupus to impact my blood.

Read full story

Movie Theatre Theater: A Comedy Tale Of Past Father's Day Fisticuffs

Nothing quite like a nice Father's Day outing to the movies with the kids right?. Serene...peaceful...relaxing day of family fun. This is what my take after 7 years of Father's Days as a Movie Theatre Manager...

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy