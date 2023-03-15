Chalmette, LA

Louisiana Crawfish Festival, 4 days of good food and fun

Tina Howell

It's that time again! The 47th annual Louisiana Crawfish Festival will take place in Chalmette, LA on Thursday, March 23rd through Sunday, March 26th for 4 days of great food and fun for the whole family, that you don't want to miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CoMhK_0lJmOLhy00
Photo byLouisiana Crawfish Festival Facebook Page

The Louisiana Crawfish Festival first originated in 1975 when the Knights of Columbus Rummel Council 5747 saw a need to raise funds to help the community of St. Bernard Parish. A council member suggested that they host a festival and thus, the Louisiana Crawfish Festival was born. Sadly in 2005, Hurricane Katrina devastated St. Bernard Parish and the festival was not able to happen again until 2007. After the Louisiana Crawfish Festival was able to reestablish itself, it became the main fundraiser for Knights of Columbus Rummel Council, which allowed them to donate over $100,000 per year to multiple community initiatives throughout the St. Bernard Community and the surrounding areas. Since Hurricane Katrina, the Louisiana Crawfish Festival has been able to donate over one million dollars to their community. Most recently to commemorate the 45th Louisiana Crawfish Festival, the committee decided to establish the Louisiana Crawfish Fest Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)3.

The Louisiana Crawfish Festival has grown to become a huge Louisiana tradition. Thousands of visitors come to the annual festival in St. Bernard Parish from all over the United States to enjoy some delicious authentic Cajun cuisine that of course includes boiled crawfish but also crawfish pasta, crawfish pies, crawfish rice, and crawfish jambalaya and more. You can enjoy live local music, shop from various arts and crafts vendors, have fun on the amusement rides as well as a participiate in the crawfish eating contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICKYa_0lJmOLhy00
Photo byLouisiana Crawfish Festival Facebook Page

This year's musical entertainers include Rockin' Dopsie Jr., Harvey Jesus and Fire, The Topcats, Karma and Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition and more.

Admission is free on Thursday, March 23rd and $8.00 on Friday, Saturday or Sunday with 2 and 3-day passes also available. You can purchase tickets now and get more information about the festival at https://louisianacrawfishfestival.ticketspice.com/louisiana-crawfish-festival-2023?registrants.marketingsource=Website

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Louisiana# Crawfish Festival# Food# Music# Fun

Comments / 0

Published by

Host of Fleurs Truly Podcast, Editor-in-Chief and Writer covering the Saints and all things New Orleans... sports, food, music, festivals and more.

New Orleans, LA
7K followers

More from Tina Howell

Biloxi, MS

30th Annual Crawfish Music Festival in Biloxi

The 30th annual Crawfish Music festival will take place on Friday, April 21st through Sunday, April 23rd in Biloxi, MS. For more than two decades, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum has hosted the Crawfish Music Festival providing quality family entertainment and fun to the Gulf Coast. The Crawfish Music Festival takes place on the front grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Each night of the festival includes lots of family fun, excitement, and a little something new! Whether it is the headlining entertainment, hot boiled crawfish, crawfish cook-off, or amusements rides, you don't want to miss this event! The best part is that all of the festival's events and concerts are held rain or shine. This year's entertainment line-up includes Dwight Yoakum, Ashley McBride, Jordan Davis and more.

Read full story
3 comments
Louisiana State

Fresh strawberry cream cheese pie

It's almost strawberry season here in Louisiana and this fresh and delicious strawberry cream cheese pie is the perfect recipe to use some fresh strawberries in. This pie is the perfect dessert for Spring, because it is so light and refreshing and really simple to make.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Cajun Jambalaya, a Louisiana original

I previously did a piece about Creole jambalaya and what the differences are between the Creole and Cajun versions. While both originated in my home state of Louisiana, Creole (red) jambalaya differs from Cajun (brown) jambalaya because it is made with tomatoes but both versions are made with smoked sausage or chicken and shrimp. Many people asked me about the Cajun version so here is a delicious recipe for Cajun jambalaya but if you prefer the Creole version, you can find it here. https://original.newsbreak.com/@tina-howell-1598289/2919366351310-creole-shrimp-and-sausage-jambalaya-a-louisiana-original.

Read full story
11 comments

Ted Lasso is back and so are his famous "biscuits." Recipe included.

Ted Lasso is back and so are his famous "biscuits." The 1st episode of the 3rd and final season of the hit Apple TV series was released Wednesday, March 15th and viewers have already tuned in to see what will happen with Ted and his crew. The show follows Ted Lasso, an American football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team with the secret intention that his inexperience will lead to the team's failure but instead, his upbeat personality and optimistic leadership proves unexpectedly successful. Ted Lasso first premiered in 2020 on Apple TV and was an overwhelming success. It was nominated for a record 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, making it the most nominated first-season comedy in the Emmy's history.

Read full story

Irish Cream Mini Cheesecakes

If you like Irish Cream, you will love these mini cheesecakes that are filled with so much goodness and just in time for any St. Patrick' Day parties and parades. The best part is these mini bites of delicious delights are so easy to make with less than one hour of prep time.

Read full story
2 comments

Shrimp linguine: Simple dinner ideas

Linguine is a long, strand pasta that is thought to have originated in Italy’s Liguria region which is in the northwestern part of the country and borders the Ligurian sea. Linguine is available in both fresh and dried forms and is traditionally served with seafood, as in shrimp linguine. This recipe is so quick and easy taking less than 20 minutes to make and the combination of lemon, olive oil, garlic and cheese makes it so flavorful and delicious!

Read full story
6 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans is happy go lucky with their annual St. Patrick's Day events in the Irish Channel

New Orleans is a city that doesn't need any reason to party and with St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, there are plenty of celebrations that will be going on in the Irish Channel.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Dirty Rice, a New Orleans original dish

Dirty rice is a traditional Creole dish made from white rice which gets its "dirty" color from being cooked with small pieces of chicken, beef or pork with "trinity" seasoning consisting of bell peppers, celery and onions and some cayenne and black pepper. The dish can be served as a main course or as a side, depending on your preference. There are several brands that sell a prepackaged mix of the Dirty Rice like Zatarain's, but with this easy recipe you can make some delicious, homemade dirty rice at home anytime.

Read full story
4 comments

Bacon Cheddar Drop Biscuits

Been looking for something delicious and different for breakfast? This recipe for Bacon Gruyere Biscuits from Baker by Nature, will hit the spot. They take less than 30 minutes to make and bake and will feed your whole family.

Read full story

Cast of Nashville reuniting for UK tour in October

The band is getting back together again! Yes, it's true! The former cast of ABC's then CMT's hit show "Nashville" is hitting the road together again this fall, in October.

Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

Shrimp and grits, a savory Southern dish

Shrimp and grits are decadent dish that originated in the South and while it is considered a traditional breakfast dish, many also serve it for lunch and dinner. It may sound like an odd combination but trust me, shrimp and grits are absolutely delicious. Some of the most popular restaurants in New Orleans serve this dish all day like Atchafalaya, Muriel's, Commander's Palace, Gris-Gris and Mambo's but with this simple and easy recipe you can make shrimp and grits at home anytime.

Read full story
6 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux and the story behind Louisiana's successful sports themed restaurant

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux and Bar became well known throughout Louisiana and beyond for their delicious food and excellent service in a family friendly and fun, sports themed atmosphere. So, while it may have been their freshly made hamburgers, waffle fries, wraps and donut bread pudding that put them on map but the story behind Walk-On's is just as good as their food.

Read full story

Simple dinner ideas: Creamy bacon carbonara

Carbonara is an Italian pasta dish that originated in Rome and made with eggs, hard cheese, like Romano or parmesan, cured pork and black pepper, that comes together to make a delicious creamy sauce that is tossed in cooked pasta. This quick and easy recipe for creamy bacon carbonara takes less than 30 minutes to prepare so it is great for those busy nights when you need to make dinner but don't really have a lot of time.

Read full story
2 comments

Rachael Ray ending her show after 17 seasons

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is ending her daytime talk show after 17 seasons. "Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together. In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However, I've made the decision that it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios." Ray said in a statement to People Magazine.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Mayfair Witches filmed in New Orleans, now airing on AMC+

The new AMC television series Mayfair Witches is based the trilogy of supernatural/ horror fantasy novels "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" by bestselling author Anne Rice. While the show was not able to film inside Anne Rice’s actual New Orleans home, it was shot down the street from her home, at the Soria-Creel House in the Garden District of New Orleans. Mayfair Witches follows Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. She must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Disney's Haunted Mansion filmed and set in New Orleans, scheduled for summer release

Disney's Haunted Mansion is a supernatural comedy-horrorfilm that includes an all-star cast of Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny Devito, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Dan Levy and Winona Rider. The 2023 film is a reboot based on Disney's 2003 film, The Haunted Mansion that starred Eddie Murphy. Both films are an adaptation of Walt Disney's popular theme park attraction of the same name. The attraction, which first opened at California's Disneyland in August 1969, was initially a walk-through concept thought up by Walt Disney that was eventually redesigned to become a thrilling ride that takes its visitors through an eerie New Orleans style mansion.

Read full story

The real-life story of "Cocaine Bear" and how it inspired a hit movie

The comedy-horror film "Cocaine Bear" was released on Friday, February 24th and has already brought in over $30 million dollars worldwide but few know of the crazy but true story that inspired this hit movie.

Read full story

Courteney Cox honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Courteney Cox was honored on Monday with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Cox was joined by her Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. Cox first made her acting debut in 1984 in an episode of the CBS daytime soap opera, "As the World Turns." She also appeared in the Bruce Springsteen's music video for his hit "Dancing in the Dark" but she is most known for her roles as Monica Geller on the NBC hit sitcom Friends, which aired for 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004 and Jules Cobb on ABC's Cougar Town, which aired for 6 seasons, from 2009- 2015. Over her almost 30-year career, Cox has starred in numerous films, television shows and music videos. Most recently, she reprised her role as reporter Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise. Cox also received recognition an actress by receiving nominations from the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Teen Choice and People Choice Awards.

Read full story

Simple dinner ideas: Bang bang shrimp pasta

Ever had trouble trying to decide what to make for dinner one night because you are tired of cooking the same things week after week, then bang bang shrimp pasta is the way to go. Bang bang shrimp is sautéed shrimp served in a creamy, savory sauce. The recipe is so quick and easy, with the less than 30 minutes of prep time, you will be enjoying this delicious dish in no time.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy