Louisiana Crawfish Festival, 4 days of good food and fun

It's that time again! The 47th annual Louisiana Crawfish Festival will take place in Chalmette, LA on Thursday, March 23rd through Sunday, March 26th for 4 days of great food and fun for the whole family, that you don't want to miss.

Photo by Louisiana Crawfish Festival Facebook Page

The Louisiana Crawfish Festival first originated in 1975 when the Knights of Columbus Rummel Council 5747 saw a need to raise funds to help the community of St. Bernard Parish. A council member suggested that they host a festival and thus, the Louisiana Crawfish Festival was born. Sadly in 2005, Hurricane Katrina devastated St. Bernard Parish and the festival was not able to happen again until 2007. After the Louisiana Crawfish Festival was able to reestablish itself, it became the main fundraiser for Knights of Columbus Rummel Council, which allowed them to donate over $100,000 per year to multiple community initiatives throughout the St. Bernard Community and the surrounding areas. Since Hurricane Katrina, the Louisiana Crawfish Festival has been able to donate over one million dollars to their community. Most recently to commemorate the 45th Louisiana Crawfish Festival, the committee decided to establish the Louisiana Crawfish Fest Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)3.

The Louisiana Crawfish Festival has grown to become a huge Louisiana tradition. Thousands of visitors come to the annual festival in St. Bernard Parish from all over the United States to enjoy some delicious authentic Cajun cuisine that of course includes boiled crawfish but also crawfish pasta, crawfish pies, crawfish rice, and crawfish jambalaya and more. You can enjoy live local music, shop from various arts and crafts vendors, have fun on the amusement rides as well as a participiate in the crawfish eating contest.

Photo by Louisiana Crawfish Festival Facebook Page

This year's musical entertainers include Rockin' Dopsie Jr., Harvey Jesus and Fire, The Topcats, Karma and Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition and more.

Admission is free on Thursday, March 23rd and $8.00 on Friday, Saturday or Sunday with 2 and 3-day passes also available. You can purchase tickets now and get more information about the festival at https://louisianacrawfishfestival.ticketspice.com/louisiana-crawfish-festival-2023?registrants.marketingsource=Website