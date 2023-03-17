Irish Cream Mini Cheesecakes

Tina Howell

If you like Irish Cream, you will love these mini cheesecakes that are filled with so much goodness and just in time for any St. Patrick' Day parties and parades. The best part is these mini bites of delicious delights are so easy to make with less than one hour of prep time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbzGS_0lIF2OS800
Photo byPinterest

INGREDIENTS:

Crust:

  • 1 cup of Oreo cookie crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons of butter, melted

Cheesecake Filling:

  • 12 ounces of cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup of granulated sugar
  • 6 tablespoons of cocoa powder
  • 1/2 cup of sour cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup of Irish cream liqueur
  • 2 large eggs

Whipped topping:

  • 3/4 cup of heavy whipping cream
  • 6 tablespoons of powdered sugar
  • 2 tablespoons of Irish cream liqueur
  • Chocolate sauce, for topping

DIRECTIONS:

Crust:

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Add cupcake liners to a cupcake pan.
  • Combine the cookie crumbs and melted butter then divide the mixture between the cupcake liners and press into the bottoms.
  • Bake for about 5 minutes then remove from oven and allow to them cool. Then make the filling.

Cheesecake:

  • Reduce the oven temperature to 300 degrees.
  • In a large mixing bowl, add in the cream cheese, sugar and cocoa and mixing together well.
  • Add in the sour cream, vanilla extract and Irish cream. Mix until well combined.
  • Add the eggs and mix well. Scrap the side of the bowl, making sure everything is mixed together. Scoop the batter into the cupcake liners and fill 3/4 of the way.
  • Bake for about 10 minutes. Then turn off oven, leaving oven door closed for another 5 minutes.
  • Then crack the oven door, allowing the cheesecakes to cool for 20 minutes. Then put them in the refrigerator to finish cooling.
  • While they are cooling, whip heavy cream on high until it begins to thicken. Then add in the powdered sugar and Irish cream. Continue to whip on high until it stiffens.
  • Scoop the topping on top of the cheesecakes, then drizzle them with the chocolate sauce.
  • Refrigerate until ready to serve and enjoy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Irish Cream Cheesecake# St Patricks Day# Desserts# Baking# Recipes

Comments / 1

Published by

Host of Fleurs Truly Podcast, Editor-in-Chief and Writer covering the Saints and all things New Orleans... sports, food, music, festivals and more.

New Orleans, LA
7K followers

More from Tina Howell

Crock Pot honey garlic meatballs, simple dinner ideas

These honey garlic meatballs are a delicious blend of sweet and spicy perfect for dinner with a side or as a party appetizer. You can use either beef or turkey meatballs just depending on your preference and because these meatballs are made in your Crock Pot, cooking and cleanup is as simple and easy as putting together this recipe. Especially if you use the slow cooker liner bags. I discovered those bags last year and they are such a time saver that I will not cook in my Crock Pot without them now.

Read full story

Ted Lasso is back and so are his famous "biscuits." Recipe included.

Ted Lasso is back and so are his famous "biscuits." The 1st episode of the 3rd and final season of the hit Apple TV series was released Wednesday, March 15th and viewers have already tuned in to see what will happen with Ted and his crew. The show follows Ted Lasso, an American football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team with the secret intention that his inexperience will lead to the team's failure but instead, his upbeat personality and optimistic leadership proves unexpectedly successful. Ted Lasso first premiered in 2020 on Apple TV and was an overwhelming success. It was nominated for a record 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, making it the most nominated first-season comedy in the Emmy's history.

Read full story
1 comments
Chalmette, LA

Louisiana Crawfish Festival, 4 days of good food and fun

It's that time again! The 47th annual Louisiana Crawfish Festival will take place in Chalmette, LA on Thursday, March 23rd through Sunday, March 26th for 4 days of great food and fun for the whole family, that you don't want to miss.

Read full story

Shrimp linguine: Simple dinner ideas

Linguine is a long, strand pasta that is thought to have originated in Italy’s Liguria region which is in the northwestern part of the country and borders the Ligurian sea. Linguine is available in both fresh and dried forms and is traditionally served with seafood, as in shrimp linguine. This recipe is so quick and easy taking less than 20 minutes to make and the combination of lemon, olive oil, garlic and cheese makes it so flavorful and delicious!

Read full story
6 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans is happy go lucky with their annual St. Patrick's Day events in the Irish Channel

New Orleans is a city that doesn't need any reason to party and with St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, there are plenty of celebrations that will be going on in the Irish Channel.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Dirty Rice, a New Orleans original dish

Dirty rice is a traditional Creole dish made from white rice which gets its "dirty" color from being cooked with small pieces of chicken, beef or pork with "trinity" seasoning consisting of bell peppers, celery and onions and some cayenne and black pepper. The dish can be served as a main course or as a side, depending on your preference. There are several brands that sell a prepackaged mix of the Dirty Rice like Zatarain's, but with this easy recipe you can make some delicious, homemade dirty rice at home anytime.

Read full story
2 comments

Cast of Nashville reuniting for UK tour in October

The band is getting back together again! Yes, it's true! The former cast of ABC's then CMT's hit show "Nashville" is hitting the road together again this fall, in October.

Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

Shrimp and grits, a savory Southern dish

Shrimp and grits are decadent dish that originated in the South and while it is considered a traditional breakfast dish, many also serve it for lunch and dinner. It may sound like an odd combination but trust me, shrimp and grits are absolutely delicious. Some of the most popular restaurants in New Orleans serve this dish all day like Atchafalaya, Muriel's, Commander's Palace, Gris-Gris and Mambo's but with this simple and easy recipe you can make shrimp and grits at home anytime.

Read full story
6 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux and the story behind Louisiana's successful sports themed restaurant

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux and Bar became well known throughout Louisiana and beyond for their delicious food and excellent service in a family friendly and fun, sports themed atmosphere. So, while it may have been their freshly made hamburgers, waffle fries, wraps and donut bread pudding that put them on map but the story behind Walk-On's is just as good as their food.

Read full story

Simple dinner ideas: Creamy bacon carbonara

Carbonara is an Italian pasta dish that originated in Rome and made with eggs, hard cheese, like Romano or parmesan, cured pork and black pepper, that comes together to make a delicious creamy sauce that is tossed in cooked pasta. This quick and easy recipe for creamy bacon carbonara takes less than 30 minutes to prepare so it is great for those busy nights when you need to make dinner but don't really have a lot of time.

Read full story
2 comments

Rachael Ray ending her show after 17 seasons

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is ending her daytime talk show after 17 seasons. "Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together. In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However, I've made the decision that it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios." Ray said in a statement to People Magazine.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Mayfair Witches filmed in New Orleans, now airing on AMC+

The new AMC television series Mayfair Witches is based the trilogy of supernatural/ horror fantasy novels "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" by bestselling author Anne Rice. While the show was not able to film inside Anne Rice’s actual New Orleans home, it was shot down the street from her home, at the Soria-Creel House in the Garden District of New Orleans. Mayfair Witches follows Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. She must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Disney's Haunted Mansion filmed and set in New Orleans, scheduled for summer release

Disney's Haunted Mansion is a supernatural comedy-horrorfilm that includes an all-star cast of Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny Devito, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Dan Levy and Winona Rider. The 2023 film is a reboot based on Disney's 2003 film, The Haunted Mansion that starred Eddie Murphy. Both films are an adaptation of Walt Disney's popular theme park attraction of the same name. The attraction, which first opened at California's Disneyland in August 1969, was initially a walk-through concept thought up by Walt Disney that was eventually redesigned to become a thrilling ride that takes its visitors through an eerie New Orleans style mansion.

Read full story

The real-life story of "Cocaine Bear" and how it inspired a hit movie

The comedy-horror film "Cocaine Bear" was released on Friday, February 24th and has already brought in over $30 million dollars worldwide but few know of the crazy but true story that inspired this hit movie.

Read full story

Courteney Cox honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Courteney Cox was honored on Monday with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Cox was joined by her Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. Cox first made her acting debut in 1984 in an episode of the CBS daytime soap opera, "As the World Turns." She also appeared in the Bruce Springsteen's music video for his hit "Dancing in the Dark" but she is most known for her roles as Monica Geller on the NBC hit sitcom Friends, which aired for 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004 and Jules Cobb on ABC's Cougar Town, which aired for 6 seasons, from 2009- 2015. Over her almost 30-year career, Cox has starred in numerous films, television shows and music videos. Most recently, she reprised her role as reporter Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise. Cox also received recognition an actress by receiving nominations from the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Teen Choice and People Choice Awards.

Read full story

Simple dinner ideas: Bang bang shrimp pasta

Ever had trouble trying to decide what to make for dinner one night because you are tired of cooking the same things week after week, then bang bang shrimp pasta is the way to go. Bang bang shrimp is sautéed shrimp served in a creamy, savory sauce. The recipe is so quick and easy, with the less than 30 minutes of prep time, you will be enjoying this delicious dish in no time.

Read full story
1 comments

Italian pasta salad, a flavorful side or stand-alone dish

This fresh and delicious Italian pasta salad is full of flavor and makes a great side dish that goes well with almost anything but it's also hearty enough to serve as a meal on its own. This recipe is quick and easy to make, and the ingredients come together so well for the perfect combination a refreshing dish that that will become an instant favorite for your family.

Read full story
5 comments
New Orleans, LA

Five Nights at Freddy's, now filming in New Orleans

Five Nights at Freddy's, a horror film starring Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo, Twin Peaks) Josh Hutcherson (Hunger Games, The Kids are Alright) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Some Kind of Wonderful, Fried Green Tomatoes) is currently filming in New Orleans and will continue through April 6th, according to the Film New Orleans website.

Read full story

Caramel bread pudding: Decadent desserts

Bread Pudding is a decadent dessert especially popular here in the south. It is made with bread, eggs, cream, sugar and spices but pair that with some caramel sauce and it makes it even more delicious. The best part is this caramel bread pudding is so easy to make that even the most inexperienced baker will be enjoying this in no time.

Read full story
2 comments
Louisiana State

We Have a Ghost filmed in Louisiana, released today on Netflix

The new Netflix original horror comedy "We Have a Ghost" was released today on Netflix. The film is based on the 2017 short story “Ernest,” by Geoff Manaugh and was written and directed by Christopher Landon. We Have a Ghost stars New Orleans native, Anthony Mackie, (Avengers, The Hurt Locker) Jennifer Coolidge, (The White Lotus, Legally Blonde) David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Jahi Di’Allo Winston. (Everything Sucks, The Upside)

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy