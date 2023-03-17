Irish Cream Mini Cheesecakes

If you like Irish Cream, you will love these mini cheesecakes that are filled with so much goodness and just in time for any St. Patrick' Day parties and parades. The best part is these mini bites of delicious delights are so easy to make with less than one hour of prep time.
INGREDIENTS:
Crust:
- 1 cup of Oreo cookie crumbs
- 2 tablespoons of butter, melted
Cheesecake Filling:
- 12 ounces of cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup of granulated sugar
- 6 tablespoons of cocoa powder
- 1/2 cup of sour cream
- 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup of Irish cream liqueur
- 2 large eggs
Whipped topping:
- 3/4 cup of heavy whipping cream
- 6 tablespoons of powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons of Irish cream liqueur
- Chocolate sauce, for topping
DIRECTIONS:
Crust:
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Add cupcake liners to a cupcake pan.
- Combine the cookie crumbs and melted butter then divide the mixture between the cupcake liners and press into the bottoms.
- Bake for about 5 minutes then remove from oven and allow to them cool. Then make the filling.
Cheesecake:
- Reduce the oven temperature to 300 degrees.
- In a large mixing bowl, add in the cream cheese, sugar and cocoa and mixing together well.
- Add in the sour cream, vanilla extract and Irish cream. Mix until well combined.
- Add the eggs and mix well. Scrap the side of the bowl, making sure everything is mixed together. Scoop the batter into the cupcake liners and fill 3/4 of the way.
- Bake for about 10 minutes. Then turn off oven, leaving oven door closed for another 5 minutes.
- Then crack the oven door, allowing the cheesecakes to cool for 20 minutes. Then put them in the refrigerator to finish cooling.
- While they are cooling, whip heavy cream on high until it begins to thicken. Then add in the powdered sugar and Irish cream. Continue to whip on high until it stiffens.
- Scoop the topping on top of the cheesecakes, then drizzle them with the chocolate sauce.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve and enjoy!
