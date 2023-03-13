Shrimp linguine: Simple dinner ideas

Linguine is a long, strand pasta that is thought to have originated in Italy’s Liguria region which is in the northwestern part of the country and borders the Ligurian sea. Linguine is available in both fresh and dried forms and is traditionally served with seafood, as in shrimp linguine. This recipe is so quick and easy taking less than 20 minutes to make and the combination of lemon, olive oil, garlic and cheese makes it so flavorful and delicious!
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 ounces of linguine pasta
- 1 pound of large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon of crushed red pepper
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup of lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon of dried parsley
- 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese, grated
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large pot of water, cook the linguine until al dente.
- Season the shrimp with the salt and black pepper then set them aside.
- Add the butter and olive oil to a large skillet over medium heat. When the butter has melted, add the garlic and sauté for a few minutes, until fragrant.
- Add the shrimp and cool until pink, about 5 minutes.
- Remove the shrimp from heat and add the parsley, lemon juice and red pepper flakes.
- Stir to combine and season with more salt and black pepper, as needed.
- Once the pasta has cooked, drain and add to the skillet.
- Top the pasta with fresh parmesan cheese and toss.
- Serve warm and enjoy!
