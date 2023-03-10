New Orleans is happy go lucky with their annual St. Patrick's Day events in the Irish Channel

New Orleans is a city that doesn't need any reason to party and with St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, there are plenty of celebrations that will be going on in the Irish Channel.

Photo by 504area.com

The Irish Channel of New Orleans was originally settled largely by immigrants from Ireland in the early 19th century. While the origin of the name for the area is unknown, some say it comes from the thought that the Irish "channeled" into the area, while others say is it was because rain would settle into the streets "channeling" this predominately Irish neighborhood at the time.

The annual traditional celebrations at Parasol's Bar and Tracey's Bar in the Irish Channel are not to be missed. Thousands come out to the enjoy these events that are held around St. Patrick's Day regardless of if they are of Irish ancestry or not.

Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day celebrations Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com

On Saturday, March 11th, Parasol's Block Party will take place from 10 am to 8 pm with lots of food, music, green beer and fun. There is also Tracey's Block Party that starts at 11 am and goes till the party stops with lots of green beer, jello shots, corned beef and cabbage.

Tracey's St Patrick's Day Block Party Photo by Tracey's Bar Official Facebook

2023 Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 1 pm. Don't miss this truly essential New Orleans St. Patrick's Day experience and enjoy the throws that include flowers, beads, kisses, cabbage, and more. The traditional Mass scheduled prior to the parade at St. Mary's Assumption Church at Noon and is open to the public.