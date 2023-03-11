Dirty Rice, a New Orleans original dish

Dirty rice is a traditional Creole dish made from white rice which gets its "dirty" color from being cooked with small pieces of chicken, beef or pork with "trinity" seasoning consisting of bell peppers, celery and onions and some cayenne and black pepper. The dish can be served as a main course or as a side, depending on your preference. There are several brands that sell a prepackaged mix of the Dirty Rice like Zatarain's, but with this easy recipe you can make some delicious, homemade dirty rice at home anytime.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 1/2 lb of pork sausage
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1 lb of chicken livers, chopped finely
- 1 can (14.5 oz) low sodium beef broth
- 1 can (14.5 oz) low sodium chicken broth
- 2 cups of long grain rice
- 1 bunch green onions, sliced thin
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 medium green bell pepper, diced
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 stalks celery, chopped fine
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper to taste
- Dash of Cayenne pepper
- Creole seasoning, to taste
- 3 bay leaves
- 1/2 cup fresh chopped parsley
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large Dutch oven, sauté the sausage, beef, and livers over medium heat until no longer pink.
- Add the "trinity" (bell pepper, onions and celery), season with salt and black pepper and cook for about 5 minutes until the vegetables have soften.
- Add the white rice, garlic and green onions and stir until the rice begins turn brown.
- Then add the chicken and beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, Creole seasoning and bay leaves. Mix everything together well, cover and lower the heat to simmer for about 15 to 20 minutes.
- Cook until the rice is tender, and all of the broth has been absorbed.
- Remove from heat then stir in the chopped parsley.
- Serve and enjoy!
