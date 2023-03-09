Bacon cheddar drop biscuits: Simple but different breakfast ideas

Been looking for something delicious and different for breakfast? This recipe for Bacon Gruyere Biscuits from Baker by Nature, will hit the spot. They take less than 30 minutes to make and bake and will feed your whole family.
INGREDIENTS:
- 9 slices of bacon
- 3 cups of all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 tablespoons of granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon of light brown sugar, packed
- 1 tablespoon of baking powder
- 8 ounces of gruyere cheese, grated
- 1 1/4 cups of buttermilk, cold
- 1 tablespoon of fresh rosemary, finely chopped
- 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper
- 3/4 cup of butter, unsalted, cold and cubed
- 2 tablespoons of butter, salted and melted (for serving)
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a heavy skillet over medium to high heat, cook the bacon until it is crispy and brown.
- Transfer the bacon to paper towels and drain. Then chop and set it aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk the flour, sugars, rosemary, baking powder, salt, garlic powder, black pepper and cayenne pepper together.
- Using a pastry cutter, cut in the cold butter. Work it into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Then add the cheese and cooked bacon. Mix well to combine the ingredients.
- Pour in the buttermilk and stir until you have a stiff and evenly moistened dough (make sure there are no loose dry bits).
- Using a lightly, greased 1/3 cup measuring cup, scoop the dough for each biscuit. Then drop the dough onto the baking sheet. Space the mounds about 2 inches apart. (You should be able to make 10 biscuits)
- Bake at 425 degrees until the biscuits are golden brown on top or a tester comes out clean.
- Serve the biscuits warm with melted butter and enjoy!
