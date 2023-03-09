Shrimp and grits, a savory Southern dish

Shrimp and grits are decadent dish that originated in the South and while it is considered a traditional breakfast dish, many also serve it for lunch and dinner. It may sound like an odd combination but trust me, shrimp and grits are absolutely delicious. Some of the most popular restaurants in New Orleans serve this dish all day like Atchafalaya, Muriel's, Commander's Palace, Gris-Gris and Mambo's but with this simple and easy recipe you can make shrimp and grits at home anytime.
INGREDIENTS:
1 pound of large shrimp, peeled and deveined
3 strips of bacon, fried crispy and crumbled 1 cup of white grits (do not use instant grits)
3 tablespoons Creole seasoning (Tony Chachere's)
1 stick of unsalted butter, divided
1/2 cup of green onions, chopped
1/2 cup of dry white wine
2 tablespoons of garlic, minced
3 cups of low sodium chicken broth
4 ounces of white cheddar cheese
1 cup of heavy whipping cream (you can also use half and half)
Salt, to taste
Black pepper, to taste
Dash of cayenne pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- Add the chicken broth and heavy whipping cream to a large pot and bring to boil.
- Then add the grits and stir, reduce the heat to low and cook until the grits are creamy (about 20 minutes)
- Add 1/2 of the butter, salt and pepper and cheeses.
- Cook the bacon in a skillet until it is crispy, then set aside. Save about 1/2 of the bacon grease to cook the shrimp in. Add the shrimp, then add the white wine, garlic, green onions, Creole seasoning and remaining butter and cook until the shrimp are pink.
- Top the grits w/ the shrimp and its sauce then add the crumbled bacon and green onions.
- Serve hot and enjoy!
