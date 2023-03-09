Shrimp and grits, a savory Southern dish

Shrimp and grits are decadent dish that originated in the South and while it is considered a traditional breakfast dish, many also serve it for lunch and dinner. It may sound like an odd combination but trust me, shrimp and grits are absolutely delicious. Some of the most popular restaurants in New Orleans serve this dish all day like Atchafalaya, Muriel's, Commander's Palace, Gris-Gris and Mambo's but with this simple and easy recipe you can make shrimp and grits at home anytime.

Shrimp and grits Photo by Pinterest

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound of large shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 strips of bacon, fried crispy and crumbled 1 cup of white grits (do not use instant grits)

3 tablespoons Creole seasoning (Tony Chachere's)

1 stick of unsalted butter, divided

1/2 cup of green onions, chopped

1/2 cup of dry white wine

2 tablespoons of garlic, minced

3 cups of low sodium chicken broth

4 ounces of white cheddar cheese

1 cup of heavy whipping cream (you can also use half and half)

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Dash of cayenne pepper

DIRECTIONS: