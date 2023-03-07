Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux and the story behind the sports theme restaurants.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux and Bar became well known throughout Louisiana and beyond for their delicious food and excellent service in a family friendly and fun, sports themed atmosphere. So, while it may have been their freshly made hamburgers, waffle fries, wraps and donut bread pudding that put them on map but the story behind Walk-On's is just as good as their food.

So how did Walk-On's come about? Co-founders Brandon Landry and Jack Warner first met in 1997 when they were a pair of literal walk-ons (unrecruited and unsigned college athletes) on LSU's basketball team. They two became friends and worked hard to get their spots on the team. While they didn't get a lot of playing time, their friendship went beyond the court, and they soon realized their shared interests and hopes went beyond the game of basketball. While members of the LSU basketball team, Brandon and Jack traveled all across the country and had the opportunity to visit numerous restaurants and sports bars. They realized the need for such a concept in Baton Rouge, especially near LSU's campus and one day, while the team flew home from a road game at Tennessee, they sketched their vision for such place on the back of a napkin. The rest is history.

Over the next few years, they worked hard to make their dream come true and in September 2003, the first Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar opened in Baton Rouge, but they didn't stop there. Through the years, Walk On's has just kept on getting bigger and better. In 2012, ESPN named Walk-On’s the #1 Sports Bar in America. In 2015, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees become a partner, purchasing a 25% stake in the company. In 2017, Walk On's was selected as a winner for National Restaurant News' Menu Masters Awards and in 2020, Walk-On's was named the #1 brand in Entrepreneur's prestigious Top New Franchises Ranking .

Walk-On's continues to grow with 63 locations in 14 states currently and they have plans to expand to over 100 locations in 15 states in the near future.