Simple dinner ideas: Creamy bacon carbonara

Carbonara is an Italian pasta dish that originated in Rome and made with eggs, hard cheese, like Romano or parmesan, cured pork and black pepper, that comes together to make a delicious creamy sauce that is tossed in cooked pasta. This quick and easy recipe for creamy bacon carbonara takes less than 30 minutes to prepare so it is great for those busy nights when you need to make dinner but don't really have a lot of time.
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 large eggs
- 1 pound of fettuccine or linguine pasta, uncooked
- 1/4 cup of heavy whipping cream
- 1 cup of parmesan or Romano cheese, grated
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
- 1/2 teaspoons of black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper
- 1/2 pound of thick cut bacon
- 1/2 cup of mushrooms, chopped (optional)
- 2 or 3 cloves of garlic, chopped
- Dried parsley, for garnish
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk the eggs, heavy cream, cheese, salt, black and red pepper together.
- In a large frying pan, cook the bacon until it is crispy and brown, crumble and it set aside.
- Using a couple of tablespoons of leftover bacon grease, sauté the garlic and the mushrooms until they are soft, fragrant and browned.
- Cook the pasta noodles in a large pot until al' dente then drain. Stir in the cooked garlic and mushrooms into the pasta.
- Pour the creamy sauce over the pasta, stir together and heat on low for just a few minutes.
- Top the pasta with some more grated cheese and parsley, serve and enjoy!
