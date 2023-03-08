Rachael Ray ending her show after 17 seasons

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is ending her daytime talk show after 17 seasons.

Photo by Gary He, AP/ Ziploc

"Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together. In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However, I've made the decision that it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios." Ray said in a statement to People Magazine.

Ray’s talk show first debuted back in 2006 and featured cooking demonstrations with celebrity interviews around the set’s kitchen setting. During the show's 17 seasons, Rachael has been nominated for a total of 37 Daytime Emmys Awards, winning for "Best Talk Show" in 2008, 2009 and 2019. Ray also won a People's Choice Award for favorite TV chef in 2011.

"When Rachael debuted her show 17 years ago, she was a gamechanger in the daytime space. She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor. We’ll miss Rachael on the air every day, but we’ll always be family.” said Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures.

According to reports, production on “The Rachael Ray Show” is expected to end in May, with new episodes continuing to air through the end of summer.