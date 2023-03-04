Mayfair Witches filmed in New Orleans, now airing on AMC+

The new AMC television series Mayfair Witches is based the trilogy of supernatural/ horror fantasy novels "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" by bestselling author Anne Rice.

Photo by Groundreason.com

While the show was not able to film inside Anne Rice’s actual New Orleans home, it was shot down the street from her home, at the Soria-Creel House in the Garden District of New Orleans. Mayfair Witches follows Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. She must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Filming on Mayfair Witches began in New Orleans in April 2022 and the show wrapped in September 2022.

Soria-Creel House Photo by nola.com

The cast includes Alexandra Daddario, (Baywatch, The White Lotus) Jack Huston, (Boardwalk Empire, Fargo) Harry Hamlin, (LA Law, Mad Men) and Annabeth Gish (X Files, West Wing)

The Mayfair series began in 1990 with The Witching Hour, which was followed by Lasher in 1993 and the final book, Taltos in 1994. All three of Rice's novels debuted on The New York Times bestseller list at #2, per Wikipedia. Rice’s Mayfair Witches books are growing in popularity even more now due to the release of the new tv adaptation on AMC.

Season one of Mayfair Witches premiered on AMC on January 8th, 2023, and all eight episodes are available to stream on AMC+. It was announced last month that the series has already been renewed for a second season. No word yet on when or where filming will start on Season 2.