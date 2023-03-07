The real-life story of "Cocaine Bear" and how it inspired a hit movie

The comedy-horror film "Cocaine Bear" was released on Friday, February 24th and has already brought in over $30 million dollars worldwide but few know of the crazy but true story that inspired this hit movie.

Cocaine Bear Photo by IMDB.com

It all started September 11th, 1985, when a man named Andrew Thornton was found dead in a resident's yard in Knoxville, TN. Thornton was a former narcotics officer turned drug smuggler, who was reportedly flying a huge amount of cocaine out of Columbia on his Cessna. It has been said that he dumped some of his cargo because it was too heavy for the plane to carry. Thornton then jumped from his plane with 70 pounds of the drug and weapons strapped to his body, but his parachute chute failed to open, leading to his death. The plane was set to auto pilot but eventually crashed in Hayesville, NC. A black bear then stumbled upon one of Thornton's duffle bags full of cocaine in the Chattahoochee National Forest in northern Georgia. An unidentified hunter first found the dead black bear. Once the local officials investigated the scene, they found the bear's body next to a torn open and empty duffel bag. About 100 yards away from site, there were three additional duffel bags found containing a total over 200 pounds of cocaine. A fourth bag containing 75 pounds was found nearby on November 5th, 1985, according to an article in the Associated Press.

The black bear weighted 175 pounds, was approximately 5 feet tall and 3 - 4 years old at the time of the incident. An autopsy conducted on the bear by Medical Examiner Dr. Kenneth Alonso revealed that the bear had about three or four grams of cocaine in its blood stream, although it may have eaten more. According to various stories, the coroner who performed the autopsy had the bear taxidermized and donated it to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. The bear was displayed in the park’s visitor center but due to the threat of wildfires, the bear was moved into storage in the early 90's. The storage facility was robbed less than a month later. The bear then turned up at a local pawn shop and was later purchased by country star Waylon Jennings as a joke for his friend, Ron Thompson. After Thompson passed away in 2009, the bear was purchased at an auction in Reno by Zhu T’ang. Meanwhile, the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall had been keeping track of the bear’s whereabouts over the years and after T'ang passed away, they acquired it from his widow.

Real-life "Cocaine Bear" on display Photo by Kentucky Fun Mall Facebook

So, the real-life infamous "Cocaine Bear" has been on quite an adventure before ending up at its current resting place in Lexington, where it has been on display since 2015. You can check out the mall's official "Cocaine Bear" merchandise at https://kyforky.com/collections/cocaine-bear

Cocaine Bear is out now in theatres and stars O'Shea Jackson Jr., (Straight Outta Compton, Just Mercy) Keri Russell (Felicity, The Americans) and Ray Liotta (Goodfellas) in what was his last film before his death last year. It was written by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter), directed by Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect, Hunger Games) and released by Universal Pictures. The movie is rated R and has a run time of 95 minutes.