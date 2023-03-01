Courteney Cox honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Courteney Cox was honored on Monday with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Cox was joined by her Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Photo by Getty

Cox first made her acting debut in 1984 in an episode of the CBS daytime soap opera, "As the World Turns." She also appeared in the Bruce Springsteen's music video for his hit "Dancing in the Dark" but she is most known for her roles as Monica Geller on the NBC hit sitcom Friends, which aired for 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004 and Jules Cobb on ABC's Cougar Town, which aired for 6 seasons, from 2009- 2015. Over her almost 30-year career, Cox has starred in numerous films, television shows and music videos. Most recently, she reprised her role as reporter Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise. Cox also received recognition an actress by receiving nominations from the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Teen Choice and People Choice Awards.

Ana Martinez, the Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame said, “We are thrilled to welcome Courteney Cox to the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Courteney has played some momentous roles during her career, and we know there is much more to come. I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from her friend and now fellow Walk of Famer Jennifer Aniston."

Courteney Cox and her Walk of Fame star Photo by Movieweb.com

Aniston and Kudrow both spoke on Cox’s behalf praising her wisdom and kindness. The ceremony was streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, WalkofFame.com.

You check out Cox's star located at 6284 Hollywood Blvd, near Vine Street.