Simple dinner ideas: Bang bang shrimp pasta

Ever had trouble trying to decide what to make for dinner one night because you are tired of cooking the same things week after week, then bang bang shrimp pasta is the way to go. Bang bang shrimp is sautéed shrimp served in a creamy, savory sauce. The recipe is so quick and easy, with the less than 30 minutes of prep time, you will be enjoying this delicious dish in no time.
INGREDIENTS:
For the pasta:
- 1 pound of angel hair or thin spaghetti pasta
- 1 pound of medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons of paprika
- 1 teaspoon of dried parsley flakes
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
For the sauce:
- 1/2 cup of mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup of Thai sweet chili sauce
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoon of lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoon of siracha sauce
- Dash of crushed red pepper flakes
DIRECTIONS:
- In a mixing bowl, add all of the sauce ingredients and mix together.
- In a large pot, cook the angel hair pasta until done, then rinse and drain well.
- Put the uncooked shrimp in another bowl. Add the paprika, salt, black pepper, garlic and toss.
- Heat olive oil on medium heat and add the seasoned shrimp. Stir and cook the shrimp are pink.
- Remove shrimp from heat (do not overcook) and set aside.
- In a large serving bowl, add the cooked pasta, shrimp, sauce and mix together.
- Garnish with the parsley, serve and enjoy!
