Bang bang shrimp pasta: Simple dinner ideas

Louisiana sweet heat chili

Nothing warms the heart like a good bowl of hearty chili and there are so many variations today, including vegetarian, chicken or turkey that anyone will be able to enjoy it. Chili is not only a tasty comfort food, but it also has many health benefits. It is a great source of antioxidants because of the tomatoes and since beans are the main ingredient in chili, it is a great option for a high-fiber meal. Fiber is an indigestible carbohydrate that will help lower blood sugar by slowing down digestion and preventing blood sugar spikes. This flavored filled chili recipe is just the perfect combination of sweet and spicy. It comes from Mel's Kitchen and is so easy to make that in just a few hours you'll be enjoying a delicious bowl yourself.