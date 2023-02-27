Italian pasta salad, a flavorful side or stand-alone dish

This fresh and delicious Italian pasta salad is full of flavor and makes a great side dish that goes well with almost anything but it's also hearty enough to serve as a meal on its own. This recipe is quick and easy to make, and the ingredients come together so well for the perfect combination a refreshing dish that that will become an instant favorite for your family.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound of tri-color rotini pasta
- 10 ounces of salami, cut into small cubes
- 4 ounces of sliced pepperoni
- 1 cup of Italian dressing
- 1 pint of grape tomatoes halved
- 1 small can black olives, sliced
- 1/2 cup of red onion, diced
- 1 cup of cucumber, diced
- 1/2 cup of green bell pepper, diced
- 1/2 cup of red bell pepper, diced
- 1/2 cup of yellow bell pepper, diced
- 8 ounces of mozzarella pearls
- 1/3 cup of parmesan cheese, freshly grated
- 3 tablespoons of fresh parsley, chopped
- Pinch of oregano
- Salt, to taste
- Black Pepper, to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Cook the rotini pasta according to its package directions.
- Drain the pasta running it under cold water to stop it from cooking and help make the pasta cool quickly.
- In a large mixing bowl, add the cooled pasta.
- Add the chopped vegetables, meats and cheeses into the mixing bowl.
- Lightly toss everything together to combine.
- Pour the Italian dressing over the pasta and gently stir.
- Lightly season with some salt and pepper, if needed.
- Refrigerate the pasta Salad, until you are ready to serve.
- ENJOY!!
