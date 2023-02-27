Five Nights at Freddy's, now filming in New Orleans

Five Nights at Freddy's, a horror film starring Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo, Twin Peaks) Josh Hutcherson (Hunger Games, The Kids are Alright) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Some Kind of Wonderful, Fried Green Tomatoes) is currently filming in New Orleans and will continue through April 6th, according to the Film New Orleans website.

Five Nights at Freddy's is based on the popular video game franchise that launched in 2014, with the same name. The film follows Mike Schmidt (portrayed by Hutcherson) as a troubled security guard who begins working at the family-friendly Freddy Fazbear’s pizza joint. While spending his first night on the job, Schmidt soon realizes that the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

Photo by IMDB

The film's screenplay was written by Scott Cawthon (who created the video game), Emmi Tammi and Seth Cuddeback. Blumhouse Productions, who is most known for producing horror films, like M3GAN, The Purge, Get Out and Halloween, is producing the film with Tammi directing. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is working alongside Blumhouse Productions to bring the game’s animatronic characters to life.

Actor Matthew Lillard, who will portray the film's villain, William Afton, posted about "Prep Day 1" on the set via his official Instagram account.

The movie has the working title of "Bad Cupcake" as seen in a post by Jason Blum, the founder of Blumhouse Productions. Blum posted about the first day of filming via his official Twitter account.

Five Nights at Freddy's is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States by Universal Pictures.