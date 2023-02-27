Caramel bread pudding: Decadent desserts

Bread Pudding is a decadent dessert especially popular here in the south. It is made with bread, eggs, cream, sugar and spices but pair that with some caramel sauce and it makes it even more delicious. The best part is this caramel bread pudding is so easy to make that even the most inexperienced baker will be enjoying this in no time.
INGREDIENTS:
For the bread pudding:
- 10 cups of French, Brioche or Challah bread, cut into 1-inch squares
- 4 cups of milk
- 5 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon of vanilla
- 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
- 3/4 cup of salted butter
- 1/2 cup of light brown sugar (you can also use dark brown sugar)
- 1/4 cup of granulated sugar
For the caramel sauce:
- 1/2 cup of salted butter
- 1/2 cup of light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup of heavy whipping creme
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Put the pieces of bread into a large mixing bowl.
- In another mixing bowl, add the milk, eggs and vanilla extract and whisk together.
- Pour the liquid mixture all over the bread pieces, gentle fold in then pour into greased 9 x 13 baking pan.
- In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Once melted, remove from heat and add the brown sugar and sugar and whisk until smooth.
- Pour the sugar mixture all over bread pudding and fold in gently.
- Cover the baking dish and refrigerate for about 1 hour, allowing time for the bread to soak up the liquid.
- Bake the bread pudding at 350 degrees for about 1 hour until firm.
- Make the caramel sauce while the bread pudding is baking.
- Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat, then remove from heat.
- Stir in the brown sugar, whisk until smooth.
- Add the heavy whipping cream and vanilla and whisk until smooth.
- Pour the caramel sauce over the bread pudding.
- Serve warm and enjoy!
