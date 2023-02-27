Baked chicken shawarma: Simple dinner ideas

This recipe for baked chicken shawarma is not only healthy and delicious but it is so versatile. You can meal prep for a whole week and using the leftover chicken to make salads, wraps or just as a main dish with sides. The chicken even freezes well for later.

So, what is chicken shawarma? Shawarma is a very popular Middle Eastern dish that originated in the Ottoman Empire, that consist of meat cut into slices to roast on a rotisserie or spit. The seasonings that they use on the meats are so full of flavor, it has become a popular dish everywhere. Plus, it is so easy to make that it will definitely make your mouth water in minutes.

Photo by jerseygirlcooks.com

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1/4 cup of olive oil

3 tablespoons of lemon juice

3 teaspoons of minced garlic

2 teaspoons of cumin

2 teaspoons of paprika

1 teaspoon of turmeric

1/2 teaspoon of oregano

1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

Photo by chefsavvy.com

DIRECTIONS: