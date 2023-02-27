Baked chicken shawarma: Simple dinner ideas

This recipe for baked chicken shawarma is not only healthy and delicious but it is so versatile. You can meal prep for a whole week and using the leftover chicken to make salads, wraps or just as a main dish with sides. The chicken even freezes well for later.
So, what is chicken shawarma? Shawarma is a very popular Middle Eastern dish that originated in the Ottoman Empire, that consist of meat cut into slices to roast on a rotisserie or spit. The seasonings that they use on the meats are so full of flavor, it has become a popular dish everywhere. Plus, it is so easy to make that it will definitely make your mouth water in minutes.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1/4 cup of olive oil
- 3 tablespoons of lemon juice
- 3 teaspoons of minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons of cumin
- 2 teaspoons of paprika
- 1 teaspoon of turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon of oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1 teaspoon of black pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- Place the chicken thighs into a Ziploc plastic bag and set aside.
- Make the shawarma seasoning by adding the salt, black pepper, cumin, paprika, turmeric, cinnamon, oregano to a small bowl. Mix well to combine. Make the marinade by mixing the olive oil, lemon juice and minced garlic to a bowl. Then whisk in the seasoning.
- Pour the marinade into the bag with the chicken and seal.
- Place chicken in the refrigerator for at least one hour to marinate.
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Place the chicken in a greased baking dish and bake until golden brown, reaching 165 degrees internally.
- Serve and enjoy!
