Baked chicken shawarma: Simple dinner ideas

This recipe for baked chicken shawarma is not only healthy and delicious but it is so versatile. You can meal prep for a whole week and using the leftover chicken to make salads, wraps or just as a main dish with sides. The chicken even freezes well for later.

So, what is chicken shawarma? Shawarma is a very popular Middle Eastern dish that originated in the Ottoman Empire, that consist of meat cut into slices to roast on a rotisserie or spit. The seasonings that they use on the meats are so full of flavor, it has become a popular dish everywhere. Plus, it is so easy to make that it will definitely make your mouth water in minutes.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1/4 cup of olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons of lemon juice
  • 3 teaspoons of minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons of cumin
  • 2 teaspoons of paprika
  • 1 teaspoon of turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon of oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 teaspoon of black pepper
DIRECTIONS:

  • Place the chicken thighs into a Ziploc plastic bag and set aside.
  • Make the shawarma seasoning by adding the salt, black pepper, cumin, paprika, turmeric, cinnamon, oregano to a small bowl. Mix well to combine. Make the marinade by mixing the olive oil, lemon juice and minced garlic to a bowl. Then whisk in the seasoning.
  • Pour the marinade into the bag with the chicken and seal.
  • Place chicken in the refrigerator for at least one hour to marinate.
  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  • Place the chicken in a greased baking dish and bake until golden brown, reaching 165 degrees internally.
  • Serve and enjoy!

