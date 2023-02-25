Crab Cakes Rex, Chef John Folse's delicious twist on a classic

Crab cakes originated in Maryland and are popular all throughout the United States, but they are also very popular in Louisiana. A crab cake is a patty that is composed of crab meat and other ingredients, such as breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, mustard and seasonings, which is then baked, grilled, or fried. Traditional crab cakes are delicious, but this recipe for Crab Cakes Rex from Chef John Folse, kicks them up a whole other notch. Folse is a lifelong resident of Louisiana, well known for his incredible recipes for Cajun and Creole dishes. He owns restaurants in southeast Louisiana, has written several cookbooks and appeared on a variety of culinary radio and television shows.
INGREDIENTS:
For the crab cakes:
1 pound of lump crabmeat
3 tablespoons of butter
1/2 cup of onions, diced
1/2 cup of celery, diced
1/2 cup of red bell peppers, diced
1/4 cup of garlic, diced
1 cup of Italian breadcrumbs
1/4 cup of green onions, minced
1/4 cup of mayonnaise 1/4 cup of vegetable oil
2 tablespoons of parsley, minced
2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons of lemon juice
2 tablespoons of Old Bay seasoning
1 teaspoon of Creole mustard
1/2 teaspoon of salt
1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
1 large egg
Hot sauce to taste 1/2 cup of Italian breadcrumbs for dusting
DIRECTIONS:
- Pick through the crabmeat removing any shells or cartilage.
- In a sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat.
- Add onions, celery, bell peppers and garlic. Sauté for about 3 to 5 minutes, until vegetables are wilted. Remove and allow to cool slightly.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the vegetables with all of the remaining ingredients except crabmeat.
- Gently fold in the crabmeat with your fingers, while checking for shell or cartilage. Carefully blend the crabmeat into the breadcrumb mixture until all of the ingredients are combines. Adjusting the seasonings, if necessary.
- Gently form the crab mixture into a small round patty (1" by 2 1/2") then lightly dust with the breadcrumbs. Place the crab cakes onto a cookie sheet and in the refrigerator. Chill for at least 1 hour.
- In a sauté pan, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Once oil is hot, sauté the crab cakes 2-3 minutes on each side, gently turning each cake over so they won't fall apart.
- Serve while hot, topped with the rémoulade sauce and enjoy!
