Crab Cakes Rex, Chef John Folse's delicious twist on a classic

Crab cakes originated in Maryland and are popular all throughout the United States, but they are also very popular in Louisiana. A crab cake is a patty that is composed of crab meat and other ingredients, such as breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, mustard and seasonings, which is then baked, grilled, or fried. Traditional crab cakes are delicious, but this recipe for Crab Cakes Rex from Chef John Folse, kicks them up a whole other notch. Folse is a lifelong resident of Louisiana, well known for his incredible recipes for Cajun and Creole dishes. He owns restaurants in southeast Louisiana, has written several cookbooks and appeared on a variety of culinary radio and television shows.

Photo by Pinterest

INGREDIENTS:

For the crab cakes:

1 pound of lump crabmeat

3 tablespoons of butter

1/2 cup of onions, diced

1/2 cup of celery, diced

1/2 cup of red bell peppers, diced

1/4 cup of garlic, diced

1 cup of Italian breadcrumbs

1/4 cup of green onions, minced

1/4 cup of mayonnaise 1/4 cup of vegetable oil

2 tablespoons of parsley, minced

2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon of Creole mustard

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

1 large egg

Hot sauce to taste 1/2 cup of Italian breadcrumbs for dusting

Photo by Pinterest

DIRECTIONS: