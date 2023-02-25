Crab Cakes Rex, Chef John Folse's delicious twist on a classic

Tina Howell

Crab cakes originated in Maryland and are popular all throughout the United States, but they are also very popular in Louisiana. A crab cake is a patty that is composed of crab meat and other ingredients, such as breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, mustard and seasonings, which is then baked, grilled, or fried. Traditional crab cakes are delicious, but this recipe for Crab Cakes Rex from Chef John Folse, kicks them up a whole other notch. Folse is a lifelong resident of Louisiana, well known for his incredible recipes for Cajun and Creole dishes. He owns restaurants in southeast Louisiana, has written several cookbooks and appeared on a variety of culinary radio and television shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpQ8B_0kvqvAmD00
Photo byPinterest

INGREDIENTS:

For the crab cakes:

1 pound of lump crabmeat
3 tablespoons of butter
1/2 cup of onions, diced
1/2 cup of celery, diced
1/2 cup of red bell peppers, diced
1/4 cup of garlic, diced
1 cup of Italian breadcrumbs
1/4 cup of green onions, minced
1/4 cup of mayonnaise 1/4 cup of vegetable oil
2 tablespoons of parsley, minced
2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons of lemon juice
2 tablespoons of Old Bay seasoning
1 teaspoon of Creole mustard
1/2 teaspoon of salt
1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
1 large egg
Hot sauce to taste 1/2 cup of Italian breadcrumbs for dusting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jz4BV_0kvqvAmD00
Photo byPinterest

DIRECTIONS:

  • Pick through the crabmeat removing any shells or cartilage.
  • In a sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat.
  • Add onions, celery, bell peppers and garlic. Sauté for about 3 to 5 minutes, until vegetables are wilted. Remove and allow to cool slightly.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the vegetables with all of the remaining ingredients except crabmeat.
  • Gently fold in the crabmeat with your fingers, while checking for shell or cartilage. Carefully blend the crabmeat into the breadcrumb mixture until all of the ingredients are combines. Adjusting the seasonings, if necessary.
  • Gently form the crab mixture into a small round patty (1" by 2 1/2") then lightly dust with the breadcrumbs. Place the crab cakes onto a cookie sheet and in the refrigerator. Chill for at least 1 hour.
  • In a sauté pan, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Once oil is hot, sauté the crab cakes 2-3 minutes on each side, gently turning each cake over so they won't fall apart.
  • Serve while hot, topped with the rémoulade sauce and enjoy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Seafood# Crab cakes# Cooking# Lent# Recipes

Comments / 5

Published by

Host of Fleurs Truly Podcast, Editor-in-Chief and Writer covering the Saints and all things New Orleans... sports, food, music, festivals and more.

New Orleans, LA
7K followers

More from Tina Howell

Bang bang shrimp pasta: Simple dinner ideas

Ever had trouble trying to decide what to make for dinner one night because you are tired of cooking the same things week after week, then bang bang shrimp pasta is the way to go. Bang bang shrimp is sautéed shrimp served in a creamy, savory sauce. The recipe is so quick and easy, with the less than 30 minutes of prep time, you will be enjoying this delicious dish in no time.

Read full story

Italian pasta salad, a flavorful side or stand-alone dish

This fresh and delicious Italian pasta salad is full of flavor and makes a great side dish that goes well with almost anything but it's also hearty enough to serve as a meal on its own. This recipe is quick and easy to make, and the ingredients come together so well for the perfect combination a refreshing dish that that will become an instant favorite for your family.

Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

Five Nights at Freddy's, now filming in New Orleans

Five Nights at Freddy's, a horror film starring Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo, Twin Peaks) Josh Hutcherson (Hunger Games, The Kids are Alright) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Some Kind of Wonderful, Fried Green Tomatoes) is currently filming in New Orleans and will continue through April 6th, according to the Film New Orleans website.

Read full story

Caramel bread pudding: Decadent desserts

Bread Pudding is a decadent dessert especially popular here in the south. It is made with bread, eggs, cream, sugar and spices but pair that with some caramel sauce and it makes it even more delicious. The best part is this caramel bread pudding is so easy to make that even the most inexperienced baker will be enjoying this in no time.

Read full story
2 comments
Louisiana State

We Have a Ghost filmed in Louisiana, released today on Netflix

The new Netflix original horror comedy "We Have a Ghost" was released today on Netflix. The film is based on the 2017 short story “Ernest,” by Geoff Manaugh and was written and directed by Christopher Landon. We Have a Ghost stars New Orleans native, Anthony Mackie, (Avengers, The Hurt Locker) Jennifer Coolidge, (The White Lotus, Legally Blonde) David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Jahi Di’Allo Winston. (Everything Sucks, The Upside)

Read full story
7 comments
Louisiana State

Crawfish season is back, and it's expected to be a good one for Louisiana

Crawfish season is officially here in Louisiana and due to the mild winter, it is expected to be a good one which means larger mudbugs and lower prices for Crawfish lovers. Crawfish, also known as crayfish, is a crustacean that is similar in appearance to a small lobster. But unlike lobsters, Crawfish are found in swamps, rivers, ponds and lakes. Most crawfish ponds are between 10 and 40 acres, and most producers manage 150 or fewer acres.

Read full story

Baked chicken shawarma: Simple dinner ideas

This recipe for baked chicken shawarma is not only healthy and delicious but it is so versatile. You can meal prep for a whole week and using the leftover chicken to make salads, wraps or just as a main dish with sides. The chicken even freezes well for later.

Read full story

King Cake Snob announces its 2023 winners

King Cake Snob, the website where king cake connoisseurs can go to rate and reviews various local king cakes, has just announced their winners for 2023. There are five categories of king cake that have been annually voted on since 2016. Best traditional, filled, presentation, flavor and freshness were voted on by "King Cake Snobs" from all around the area. After thousands of king cake consumers have voted on their favorite bakeries, the winners of each category are given the coveted “Seal of Approval” from King Cake Snob.

Read full story
6 comments

Louisiana sweet heat chili: Simple dinner ideas

Nothing warms the heart like a good bowl of hearty chili and there are so many variations today, including vegetarian, chicken or turkey that anyone will be able to enjoy it. Chili is not only a tasty comfort food, but it also has many health benefits. It is a great source of antioxidants because of the tomatoes and since beans are the main ingredient in chili, it is a great option for a high-fiber meal. Fiber is an indigestible carbohydrate that will help lower blood sugar by slowing down digestion and preventing blood sugar spikes. This flavored filled chili recipe is just the perfect combination of sweet and spicy. It comes from Mel's Kitchen and is so easy to make that in just a few hours you'll be enjoying a delicious bowl yourself.

Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

Topgolf is coming to New Orleans

New Orleans is getting a new attraction. Topgolf, one of the premier entertainment venues will be built by the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center near Tchoupitoulas and Race streets. The new $40 million dollar entertainment facility is scheduled to break ground later this year in November.

Read full story
6 comments
Ponchatoula, LA

Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, celebrating over 50 years of fun!

This year's Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival will be held on April 14th - April 16th, 2023, at Ponchatoula Memorial Park. The Strawberry Festival is a 3-day festival that is held annually in Ponchatoula, the Strawberry Capital of the World. According to the festival's website 'Each year, around 300,000 visitors attend to enjoy the rides, free live music, and food and drinks from our local non-profit vendors.'

Read full story
2 comments

Homemade cream of chicken soup: a simple comfort food

Everyone loves a good bowl of cream of chicken soup, but the canned versions can be full of MSG and preservatives. This recipe for homemade cream of chicken soup is simple and easy to make but is only filled with lots of flavor and none of the extras. With it looking like we will have a few more weeks of winter, this delicious recipe will come in handy because nothing beats a hearty bowl of soup on a cold night.

Read full story

Giada De Laurentiis cooks up new deal, leaving the Food Network after 21 years

Giada De Laurentiis, the Emmy award winning chef and writer who has been with the Food Network for over 20 years has cooked up another deal. She is leaving the Food Network and has signed a multi-year deal for an unscripted series which she will star in as well as develop and executive produce with Amazon Studios.

Read full story

Strawberry cheesecake dip, the ideal Valentine's Day sweet treat

With Valentine's Day coming up this strawberry cheesecake dip is perfect for that romantic, after dinner dessert. Your sweetheart will fall in love this sweet treat. It is the ideal dessert dip because everyone loves cheesecake but unfortunately making one really takes a lot of time. This recipe is light and fluffy, it looks great and gives you the same delicious flavor of cheesecake but without all the time-consuming work. It is really so simple to make, with just 7 ingredients and less than 30 minutes of prep time which makes it perfect for an after-dinner dessert, parties or get together with some friends.

Read full story

7-layer dip, a party time favorite

7-layer dip is truly a party favorite, whether buying a store made version or making your own. This Tex-Mex inspired dip is the perfect blend of refried beans, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and cheese topped with fresh vegetables for the perfect finish. It can be served with corn or tortilla chips, just depending on your preference. It is easy and affordable to make and always a crowd pleaser.

Read full story

Beef and queso dip, great for game days or get togethers

Chips and dips are always a must have for any game day or simple get togethers but there is really nothing like a delicious, hot and bubbly queso dip to kick off the party right and this beef and queso dip is so full of flavor that it will have your guests asking for more.

Read full story
3 comments
New Orleans, LA

BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipe

Contrary to the name, BBQ shrimp is not cooked on the grill. They are actually sautéed in a pan and are one of the most popular dishes in New Orleans. BBQ Shrimp is large shrimp served in an incredible sauce made with a blend of garlic, butter and seasonings and is something that you will fall in love with immediately. Many well-known restaurants in New Orleans serve BBQ shrimp as a meal on their menu including Drago's, Mr. B's, Oceana Grill and the famous Pascal's Manale, who actually invented this delicious dish. If you haven't had a chance to visit New Orleans yet, you may not have tried or even heard of BBQ shrimp. Fortunately, with this simple recipe you can make some BBQ Shrimp at home with ease, and it takes less than one hour to prepare and cook.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisiana State

Creole shrimp and sausage jambalaya, a Louisiana original

Being born, raised and living in Louisiana, I get asked about our food all the time. One of the biggest questions (besides gumbo recipes) is about our jambalaya and what is the difference between Creole and Cajun jambalaya. Jambalaya is a Louisiana-born dish made of meats, vegetables and rice that has influences from both France and Spain. Creole (red) jambalaya differs from Cajun (brown) jambalaya, because it is made with tomatoes. But both are made with smoked sausage and can include chicken and/or shrimp. It's all about your preference, but both are equally delicious and easy to make.

Read full story
2 comments

Sweet and spicy chicken wings: Perfect tailgate or party time snack

No Super Bowl party is complete without chicken wings and these sweet and spicy baked wings are a healthier version but still with all the incredible flavor. The best part is that these wings take less than an hour to prep and cook and because they are cooked in the oven, there is no deep-frying mess to clean up. They are fast, delicious and will be a big hit for the big game.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy