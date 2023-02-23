King Cake Snob announces its 2023 winners

King Cake Snob, the website where king cake connoisseurs can go to rate and reviews various local king cakes, has just announced their winners for 2023. There are five categories of king cake that have been annually voted on since 2016. Best traditional, filled, presentation, flavor and freshness were voted on by "King Cake Snobs" from all around the area. After thousands of king cake consumers have voted on their favorite bakeries, the winners of each category are given the coveted “Seal of Approval” from King Cake Snob.

The 2023 King Cake Snob winners are:

Best Traditional and Best Presentation: Sugar Love Bakery

Sugar Love Bakery is located in Slidell, LA. Sugar Love Bakery was founded by Sierra Dee, a local baker who started her business from her kitchen at home. After a few years of building a local following, she opened her own professional bakery. Sugar Love sells their king cakes all year-round, so you can have your king cake anytime and anywhere, by ordering a king cake to pick up in their bakery or have one delivered to your home.

Best Freshness: Manny Randazzo's

Manny Randazzo's King Cakes is located in Metairie, LA. Manny is a second-generation baker. In 1992, Manny opened a full-service bakery under the direction of his father. In 1995, Manny decided to devote his business exclusively to the baking of king cakes. In addition to the Mardi Gras season, Manny Randazzo's sells king cakes for select holidays.

Best Filled: Caluda’s Cream Cheese

Best Flavor: Caluda’s White Chocolate Bread Pudding and Raspberry

Caluda’s King Cake is located in Harahan, LA. Caluda's is owned by the father and son duo of John and Josh Caluda. With more than three decades in the industry, they are proud to be a part of the New Orleans tradition. All of Caluda's king cakes are made to order, and they have been shipping to king cake lovers all over the country since 2009.

Congratulations to all the 2023 King Cake Snob winners! If you want to check out all of the bakeries that were reviewed or see past King Cake Snob winners, go to https://kingcakesnob.com/