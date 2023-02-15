Homemade cream of chicken soup: a simple comfort food

Everyone loves a good bowl of cream of chicken soup, but the canned versions can be full of MSG and preservatives. This recipe for homemade cream of chicken soup is simple and easy to make but is only filled with lots of flavor and none of the extras. With it looking like we will have a few more weeks of winter, this delicious recipe will come in handy because nothing beats a hearty bowl of soup on a cold night.
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 cups of chicken broth, low sodium
- 2 cups of cooked boneless, skinless chicken breasts, diced
- 1 cup of heavy whipping cream
- 1/4 cup of all-purpose flour
- 1/2 sweet yellow onion, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 1 cup of carrots, diced
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
- 1/8 teaspoon of parsley, dried
- Dash of white pepper
- 1 bay leaf
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat, add the olive oil.
- Stir in the onions, celery, and carrots, stirring occasionally until they are tender.
- Whisk in the flour, stir and cook for a few more minutes.
- Pour in the chicken broth, bringing to a light boil while constantly whisking then add the bay leaf.
- Reduce the heat to medium, stir in the cooked, diced chicken, add all the spices then remove from the heat.
- Pour the heavy whipping cream into the broth, adding some salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve with crackers or fresh loaf of baguette bread and enjoy!
Comments / 0