Giada De Laurentiis cooks up new deal, leaving the Food Network after 21 years

Giada De Laurentiis, the Emmy award winning chef and writer who has been with the Food Network for over 20 years has cooked up another deal. She is leaving the Food Network and has signed a multi-year deal for an unscripted series which she will star in as well as develop and executive produce with Amazon Studios.

Photo by Pinterest

Over the years, De Laurentiis has hosted numerous shows including Giada at Home, Everyday Italian and Giada Entertains on the Food Network.

In a press release, Lauren Anderson, head of original content and programming at Amazon Studios, said about De Laurentiis, "With her charismatic passion for food, and commitment to making extraordinary culinary experiences accessible to the home chef, Giada De Laurentiis has remained at the forefront of her industry for nearly two decades. We look forward to developing an exciting slate of projects with Giada, as she expands into new areas, and we broaden our portfolio of cooking and lifestyle content.”

De Laurentiis said shared the big news on her official Instagram account, posting a screenshot of Deadline's article, with the caption reading, "Big week! Super excited for what's to come! @AmazonStudios."

De Laurentiis first got her start on the Food Network in 2003, when "Everyday Italian" premiered. In 2008, she won an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Host for "Everyday Italian" and in 2020 for Outstanding Culinary Host for "Giada Entertains." Over the years, she has also written numerous cookbooks, designed a line of cookware as well as opened several restaurants.

When asked about the move to Amazon, De Laurentiis said, "I’m looking forward to this next chapter. I’ve been a fan of Amazon for a long time, and I’m excited for what we will accomplish together.”