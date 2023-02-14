Strawberry cheesecake dip, the ideal Valentine's Day sweet treat

With Valentine's Day coming up this strawberry cheesecake dip is perfect for that romantic, after dinner dessert. Your sweetheart will fall in love this sweet treat. It is the ideal dessert dip because everyone loves cheesecake but unfortunately making one really takes a lot of time. This recipe is light and fluffy, it looks great and gives you the same delicious flavor of cheesecake but without all the time-consuming work. It is really so simple to make, with just 7 ingredients and less than 30 minutes of prep time which makes it perfect for an after-dinner dessert, parties or get together with some friends.

Photo by Pinterest

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened at room temperature

1 1/4 cups of confectioners' sugar

1/2 cup of sour cream

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

1 cup of strawberry preserves

Zest of a lemon

2 sliced strawberries for garnish

Graham crackers, for serving

Photo by SkinnyTaste.com

DIRECTIONS:

1. Using an electric mixer, in a mixing bowl, add the softened cream cheese and confectioners' sugar and mix until it is light and fluffy.

2. Add in the sour cream, vanilla extract, lemon zest and mix well to combine.

3. Scoop the mix into a serving bowl and gently stir in and swirl the strawberry preserves into the dip.

4. Garnish the top of the dip with the strawberry slices.

5. Serve immediately with the graham crackers for dipping and enjoy!

NOTE: Any leftover dip can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days in an airtight container.