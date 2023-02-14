Easy 7-layer dip, the perfect party dip

7-layer dip is truly a party favorite, whether buying a store made version or making your own. This Tex-Mex inspired dip is the perfect blend of refried beans, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and cheese topped with fresh vegetables for the perfect finish. It can be served with corn or tortilla chips, just depending on your preference. It is easy and affordable to make and always a crowd pleaser.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 ¼ cups of chunky salsa, strained (hot or mild, depending on you preference)
- 16 ounces of refried beans, canned
- 8 ounces of cream cheese, softened at room temperature
- ½ cup of sour cream
- 2 tablespoons of taco seasoning
- 1 cup of guacamole, prepared
- 12 ounces of sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- ½ cup of sliced black olives, drained
- 1 green onion, chopped
- Corn chips or tortilla chips for serving
DIRECTIONS:
- Warm the refried beans in a microwave safe bowl for just a few minutes, until they are smooth and creamy when stirring.
- Spread the refried beans into an 8 by 8 baking pan or a pie plate.
- Spread a layer of the guacamole over the top of the beans.
- Add the sour cream, softened cream cheese and taco seasoning into a mixing bowl and mix it all together until it is smooth and creamy then spread over the top of the guacamole.
- Next add a layer of the strained salsa, carefully spreading across the top of cream cheese layer.
- Then layer with the shredded cheese, black olives and chopped green onions.
- Chill the dip for about an hour before serving with tortilla chips or corn chips and enjoy!
