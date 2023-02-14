Beef and queso dip, great for game days or get togethers

Chips and dips are always a must have for any game day or simple get togethers but there is really nothing like a delicious, hot and bubbly queso dip to kick off the party right and this beef and queso dip is so full of flavor that it will have your guests asking for more.
INGREDIENTS:
For the beef:
- 1 teaspoon of olive oil
- 1/2 cup of chicken broth
- 1/2 pound of lean ground beef (ground round or higher)
- 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
- 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper
- Dash of cayenne pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon of chili powder
For the Queso:
- 3 tablespoons of butter, unsalted
- 1½ cups of whole milk
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 sweet yellow onion, diced
- 3 jalapenos peppers, diced
- 2 cloves of garlic, chopped
- 1/2 cup of Rotel tomatoes
- 8 ounces of Monterey jack, shredded
- 8 ounces of pepper jack cheese, shredded
- Tortilla chips for serving
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat the olive oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat.
- Add the ground beef and crumble while cooking, until the meat has browned.
- Add the chicken broth and spices, stir well and cook until the meat has absolved all the liquid.
- Set the skillet aside.
- Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the onions, jalapenos and garlic and cook until tender.
- Add the Rotel tomatoes and mix well to combine.
- Stir in the milk and flour and whisk until it thickens and comes to a light boil.
- Reduce the heat to low and stir in both of the cheeses.
- Continue stirring until the cheese has completely melted and is smooth.
- (Add just a little more milk, if it is too thick)
- Pour the queso in the skillet with the ground meat and stir.
- Add a little more shredded cheese on top.
- Serve immediately with tortilla chips and enjoy!
