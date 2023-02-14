BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipe

Contrary to the name, BBQ shrimp is not cooked on the grill. They are actually sautéed in a pan and are one of the most popular dishes in New Orleans. BBQ Shrimp is large shrimp served in an incredible sauce made with a blend of garlic, butter and seasonings and is something that you will fall in love with immediately. Many well-known restaurants in New Orleans serve BBQ shrimp as a meal on their menu including Drago's, Mr. B's, Oceana Grill and the famous Pascal's Manale, who actually invented this delicious dish. If you haven't had a chance to visit New Orleans yet, you may not have tried or even heard of BBQ shrimp. Fortunately, with this simple recipe you can make some BBQ Shrimp at home with ease, and it takes less than one hour to prepare and cook.

Photo by deepsouthmag.com

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound of fresh jumbo shrimp, whole and unpeeled (16-20 per lb.)

NOTE: It is important to have fresh, head-on shrimp because the fat content in the body is what will give this dish some of its flavor.

1 stick of salted butter

1/2 cup of white wine

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon of ground black pepper, divided

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of onion powder

1/4 teaspoon of chili powder

1/8 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1 clove of garlic, crushed

1 bay leaf

A dash of hot sauce

Photo by Pinterest

DIRECTIONS: