New Orleans, LA

BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipe

Tina Howell

Contrary to the name, BBQ shrimp is not cooked on the grill. They are actually sautéed in a pan and are one of the most popular dishes in New Orleans. BBQ Shrimp is large shrimp served in an incredible sauce made with a blend of garlic, butter and seasonings and is something that you will fall in love with immediately. Many well-known restaurants in New Orleans serve BBQ shrimp as a meal on their menu including Drago's, Mr. B's, Oceana Grill and the famous Pascal's Manale, who actually invented this delicious dish. If you haven't had a chance to visit New Orleans yet, you may not have tried or even heard of BBQ shrimp. Fortunately, with this simple recipe you can make some BBQ Shrimp at home with ease, and it takes less than one hour to prepare and cook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WV1id_0kitVkVJ00
Photo bydeepsouthmag.com

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound of fresh jumbo shrimp, whole and unpeeled (16-20 per lb.)

NOTE: It is important to have fresh, head-on shrimp because the fat content in the body is what will give this dish some of its flavor.

  • 1 stick of salted butter
  • 1/2 cup of white wine
  • 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon of ground black pepper, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon of onion powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon of chili powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon of cayenne pepper
  • 1 clove of garlic, crushed
  • 1 bay leaf
  • A dash of hot sauce
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnW11_0kitVkVJ00
Photo byPinterest

DIRECTIONS:

  • In a large saucepan, melt the stick of butter.
  • Add the white wine, garlic, Worcestershire and seasonings to the pan, mix and briefly simmer.
  • Place the shrimp and bay leaf into the pan and lightly stir until they are completely coated with the sauce.
  • Add the remaining black pepper.
  • Cook the shrimp on high for a few minutes until they are pink, turning them once.
  • Place the shrimp in a bowl and pour the sauce over them.
  • Serve with fresh slices of French bread for dipping and enjoy!

