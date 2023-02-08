Sweet and spicy chicken wings: Perfect tailgate or party time snack

Tina Howell

No Super Bowl party is complete without chicken wings and these sweet and spicy baked wings are a healthier version but still with all the incredible flavor. The best part is that these wings take less than an hour to prep and cook and because they are cooked in the oven, there is no deep-frying mess to clean up. They are fast, delicious and will be a big hit for the big game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3Xl2_0kgNXdyK00
Photo byyummymummyclub.com

INGREDIENTS:

For the wings-

  • 2 pounds of chicken wings
  • 3 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 3 teaspoons of brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of onion powder
  • 2 teaspoon of garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoon of chili powder
  • 2 teaspoons of paprika
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste

For the buffalo sauce-

  • 1 cup of hot sauce (I use Crystal or Louisiana)
  • 1/2 cup of salted butter
  • 1/2 tablespoon of Worcestershire Sauce
  • 2 tablespoons of vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poXJ5_0kgNXdyK00
Photo byPinterest

DIRECTIONS:

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a baking pan with aluminum foil.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the chicken wings, olive oil, brown sugar, garlic powder, chili powder, onion powder, paprika and salt and black pepper.
  • Place the coated wings onto the baking pan and lightly sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  • Bake the wings for about 30 minutes. About halfway after cooking turn the wings over..
  • While the wings are cooking, make the sauce by mixing the hot sauce, butter, cayenne pepper, garlic salt, and black pepper in a saucepan over medium heat. Simmer until ready to serve with wings.
  • Once the wings have reach 165 degrees, remove them from the oven. They should be nice and crispy on both sides.
  • Serve wings while hot with buffalo sauce and enjoy!

