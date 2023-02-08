Stuffed avocados with caprese salad, perfect light lunch or appetizer

Avocados have so many health benefits. They contain several vitamins and minerals, are heart health and can help to lower cholesterol, according to WebMD. But what is caprese salad? Caprese salad is an Italian salad that is made with fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil, olive oil and salt. It was named after the island of Capri, which is where the salad was believed to have originated from. This recipe for stuffed avocados with caprese salad is so fresh and full of flavor, it is perfect for a healthy and delicious light lunch or dinner appetizer.
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 ripe avocados, peeled, seeded and cut in half
- 1 cup of cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half
- 8 ounces of small mozzarella balls, which is known as bocconcini ("small bites" in Italian)
- 1 teaspoon of fresh basil
- 1 teaspoon of garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup of olive oil
- 2 tablespoons of balsamic glaze or dressing
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Slice the avocados in half. Remove the seeds, then carefully scoop out just a little more of the center of the avocadoes for your salad filling.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine the tomatoes, minced garlic and mozzarella balls.
- Drizzle them with the olive oil then season with salt and pepper. Toss until ingredients are evenly coated in oil.
- Stuff then avocadoes with the Caprese salad, fully filling each avocado half.
- Then drizzle the halves with the balsamic glaze or dressing.
- Top the avocados with fresh basil.
Serve and enjoy!
