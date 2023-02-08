Spinach and artichoke dip: Perfect game day or party snack

The biggest football game of the year, the Super Bowl is right around the corner and this delicious recipe for spinach and artichoke dip is the perfect combination of spinach, artichoke, and cheeses that makes the perfect game day or party snack. The best part about this dip is by cooking it in a cast iron skillet or casserole dish, it goes right from the oven to the table for easy clean up.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 jar of marinated artichoke hearts, drained
- 1 box of frozen spinach, chopped and drained
- 2 cloves of fresh garlic, minced
- 1/3 cup of Romano cheese, grated
- 1/3 cup of parmesan cheese, grated
- 1 cup of mozzarella cheese, shredded and divided
- 1- 8 ounce package of cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup of sour cream
- Cayenne pepper, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- Salt, to taste
- Tortilla chips, pita chips or crackers for serving
DIRECTIONS:
- Pre-heat the oven to 375 degrees.
- In a mixing bowl, add the sour cream, softened cream cheese, garlic, salt, pepper, cayenne, Romano, parmesan and half of the mozzarella cheese mix. Mix together well until combined and smooth.
- Add the chopped spinach and artichokes hearts and mix well.
- Scoop the mix into a seasoned cast iron skillet or small casserole dish.
- Spread the dip evenly and top with the rest of the mozzarella cheese.
- Bake for about 30 minutes, until the cheese is hot and bubbly.
- Turn oven to broil and heat for a few minutes until the top of the dip turns a light golden brown.
- Serve the dip warm with your choice of chips or crackers and enjoy!
