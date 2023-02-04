Shrimp enchiladas with cheesy pepper sauce, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican dish

An enchilada is a simple Mexican dish that consists of a filled tortilla and covered with a savory sauce. They can be filled with beef, chicken, cheese or shrimp.You name it, they are all good. But these shrimp enchiladas are a Cajun twist on that Mexican dish, covered in an ooey gooey, delicious pepper sauce that is so full of flavor, your taste buds will thank you!
INGREDIENTS:
For the enchiladas:
- 12 medium flour tortillas
- 1 pound of medium sized shrimp, peeled
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 1/2 sweet yellow onion, diced
- 1 clove of minced garlic
- 1 jalapeno pepper, diced
- 3 cups of fresh baby spinach
- 1 cup of carrots, diced
- A pinch of cayenne pepper
- Salt and black pepper to salt
For the pepper sauce:
- 2 tablespoons of salted butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups of pepper jack cheese, shredded and divided
- 1 1/2 cups of low sodium chicken broth
- 1 jalapeno pepper, diced
- 1 cup of sour cream
- 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning, to taste
- A dash of Tabasco sauce
DIRECTIONS:
For the shrimp:
- In a saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
- Add the shrimp and season with the cayenne, salt and black pepper and cook about 2 minutes on each side then place the shrimp on a plate to cool.
- Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the pan and cook the onion until slightly tender.
- Add the minced garlic and diced jalapeno pepper. Cook until fragrant.
- Stir in the baby spinach and carrots. Cook until the spinach has started to wilt.
- Cut the shrimp in half and add them to the spinach mixture, stir to combine.
For the pepper sauce:
- Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the flour, whisk and cook for a few minutes until lightly brown.
- Pour in the chicken broth and whisk constantly until it is smooth without lumps.
- When sauce begins to thicken, spoon in the sour cream and stir.
- Add the onion powder, garlic powder and diced jalapeno pepper.
- Lower the heat to simmer. Add in the creole seasoning, salt and pepper to taste.
- Mix in 1 cup of pepper jack cheese and Tabasco sauce.
- Once the cheese has melted, put the pepper sauce aside.
For the enchiladas:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray a 9 by 13 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
- Lay out the tortillas, one by one in a plate and scoop some of the shrimp into the tortilla. Do not overfill.
- Place some of the remaining shredded pepper jack cheese on top of the shrimp. Then roll up the tortillas, putting them seam side down in the baking dish.
- Pour 1/2 of the pepper sauce on top of the tortillas and cover well with aluminum foil.
- Bake for about 20-30 minutes until the tortillas are completely warm.
- Pour the rest of the pepper sauce on top of the enchiladas. Serve and enjoy!
Comments / 8