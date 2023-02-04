Shrimp enchiladas with cheesy pepper sauce, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican dish

Tina Howell

An enchilada is a simple Mexican dish that consists of a filled tortilla and covered with a savory sauce. They can be filled with beef, chicken, cheese or shrimp.You name it, they are all good. But these shrimp enchiladas are a Cajun twist on that Mexican dish, covered in an ooey gooey, delicious pepper sauce that is so full of flavor, your taste buds will thank you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmC3O_0kcQ5XA000
Photo byDamndelicious.com

INGREDIENTS:

For the enchiladas:

  • 12 medium flour tortillas
  • 1 pound of medium sized shrimp, peeled
  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 1/2 sweet yellow onion, diced
  • 1 clove of minced garlic
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, diced
  • 3 cups of fresh baby spinach
  • 1 cup of carrots, diced
  • A pinch of cayenne pepper
  • Salt and black pepper to salt

For the pepper sauce:

  • 2 tablespoons of salted butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups of pepper jack cheese, shredded and divided
  • 1 1/2 cups of low sodium chicken broth
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, diced
  • 1 cup of sour cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder
  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning, to taste
  • A dash of Tabasco sauce

DIRECTIONS:

For the shrimp:

  • In a saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
  • Add the shrimp and season with the cayenne, salt and black pepper and cook about 2 minutes on each side then place the shrimp on a plate to cool.
  • Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the pan and cook the onion until slightly tender.
  • Add the minced garlic and diced jalapeno pepper. Cook until fragrant.
  • Stir in the baby spinach and carrots. Cook until the spinach has started to wilt.
  • Cut the shrimp in half and add them to the spinach mixture, stir to combine.

For the pepper sauce:

  • Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.
  • Add the flour, whisk and cook for a few minutes until lightly brown.
  • Pour in the chicken broth and whisk constantly until it is smooth without lumps.
  • When sauce begins to thicken, spoon in the sour cream and stir.
  • Add the onion powder, garlic powder and diced jalapeno pepper.
  • Lower the heat to simmer. Add in the creole seasoning, salt and pepper to taste.
  • Mix in 1 cup of pepper jack cheese and Tabasco sauce.
  • Once the cheese has melted, put the pepper sauce aside.

For the enchiladas:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  • Spray a 9 by 13 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
  • Lay out the tortillas, one by one in a plate and scoop some of the shrimp into the tortilla. Do not overfill.
  • Place some of the remaining shredded pepper jack cheese on top of the shrimp. Then roll up the tortillas, putting them seam side down in the baking dish.
  • Pour 1/2 of the pepper sauce on top of the tortillas and cover well with aluminum foil.
  • Bake for about 20-30 minutes until the tortillas are completely warm.
  • Pour the rest of the pepper sauce on top of the enchiladas. Serve and enjoy!

