Chicken parmesan pasta: Simple dinner ideas

I love chicken parmesan, but it is so time consuming to make, especially on a work night. This recipe for chicken parmesan pasta is easy to make for those nights when you are in a rush to make dinner. The best part is this delicious dish takes less than 30 minutes to prep and prepare and because it cooks in one pan, it takes even less time to clean up. Win, Win!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound of boneless, skinless chicken breasts, diced
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- 1 sweet yellow onion, chopped finely
- 2 cloves of garlic, mined
- 1 pound of either Ziti or Penne pasta noodles
- 3 cups of water
- 1 jar of marinara sauce
- 1 cup of mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup or parmesan cheese, shredded
- Garlic powder for seasoning
- Onion powder for seasoning
- Italian seasoning, to taste
- Salt for seasoning
- Black pepper for seasoning
- Parsley for garnish, optional
DIRECTIONS:
- To a large nonstick pot or Dutch oven, add the olive oil to medium heat.
- Add the chicken breasts the salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, onion and garlic powder and cook for about 10 minutes, until chicken is most of the way cooked through and no longer pink. Remove the chicken from the pot and place aside on a plate.
- Add the garlic and onion to the pot and cook about 2-3 minutes, until tender and fragrant.
- Pour the marinara sauce in the pot then add 3 cups of hot water. Bring to a boil, then reduce to low-medium heat.
- Add the chicken and uncooked pasta, stir well and cover. Cook for 10-15 minutes, until pasta is done.
- Stir in the parmesan cheese and 1/2 of the mozzarella cheese into the pasta and stir.
- Top the pasta with the remaining mozzarella cheese and cook a few more minutes until the cheese has melted.
- Garnish with parsley, if preferred. Serve and enjoy!!
Comments / 5