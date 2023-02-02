Italian chocolate chip cake: Decadent desserts

Tina Howell

Nothing beats a smooth and silky dessert and this one just melts in your mouth because it is made with ricotta cheese. Cooking with ricotta cheese is an easy way to make sure all your cakes have wonderful texture and flavor. This Italian chocolate chip cake is so incredibly moist, it will have you coming back for seconds and maybe thirds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCiYW_0ka0kV3L00
Photo byThisItalianKitchen.com

INGREDIENTS:

For the cake:

  • 2 cups of all-purpose flour
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1 teaspoon of baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 cup of granulated sugar
  • 1 cup of ricotta cheese
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla
  • 1 cup of miniature milk chocolate chips

For the pan: NOTE: You can use either a Bundt or cake pan

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 teaspoon of all-purpose flour

For the cake topping:

  • 2 tablespoons of miniature milk chocolate chips
  • 2 tablespoons of confectioners' sugar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rStMV_0ka0kV3L00
Photo byPinterest

DIRECTIONS:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease and flour either a 9-inch cake pan or Bundt pan.
  • In a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs, yolk and sugar until they are light and creamy.
  • Then add the ricotta cheese and vanilla, stir together to combine.
  • In another mixing bowl, whisk the flour, salt and baking powder together.
  • Add the flour to the ricotta mix (it will be thick) and stir until blended then fold in the chocolate chips.
  • Scoop the batter into the cake pan and bake for about 30 minutes, check the cake by using the toothpick test.
  • Let the cake cool completely, then remove it from the pan and lightly dust with powdered sugar and top with chocolate chips.

Serve and enjoy!

