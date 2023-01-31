French Quarter Festival to celebrate its 40th anniversary in New Orleans

The French Quarter Festival in New Orleans will celebrate its 40th anniversary of fabulous music, food and fun. This year's festival will be held on Thursday, April 13th - Sunday, April 16th. The French Quarter Fest is the largest free festival in Louisiana and attracts thousands of visitors each year. In honor of their 40th anniversary, FQF organizers are planning to kick off the festival with a festive parade that will feature brass bands, festive mascots and spectacular fireworks display over the Mississippi River with a special performance by Irma Thomas, the Soul Queen of New Orleans.

Photo by FQF Facebook page

This year’s festival will feature over 270 musical performances on 20 stages throughout the French Quarter that celebrates our local music representing every genre from Jazz, R&B, Funk, Brass Bands, Folk, Gospel, Latin, Zydeco, Cabaret, and more. This year's artists include Irma Thomas, Big Freedia, Louisiana's Leroux, Bag of Donuts, Amanda Shaw, Rebirth Brass Band and more.

Rockin' Dopsie Photo by FQF Facebook Page

There will also be more than 60 food vendors from some of New Orleans best restaurants serving food and beverages in Jackson Square, JAX Brewery, Woldenberg Park and the Jazz Museum at the Mint. Some of the incredible vendors include Broussard's, Dickie Brennans, Pat's O, Jack Dempsey, Galatoire's, Plum Street Snowballs and more.

Photo by FQF Facebook Page

The French Quarter Festival was first established in 1984 as a way to bring local residents back to the French Quarter, following the 1984 World’s Fair and extensive sidewalk repairs. It takes more than 1,500 local volunteers help to make the French Quarter Festival a success.

Photo by FQF Facebook page

French Quarter Festivals, Inc. annually produces three festivals: The French Quarter Festival, Satchmo SummerFest, and Holidays New Orleans Style. FQFI is a 501c nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the Vieux Carré and the City of New Orleans through high quality special events and activities that showcase the culture and heritage of this unique city, contribute to the economic well-being of the community, and instill increased pride in the people of New Orleans.

You can get more details on this year's festival and purchase tickets at https://frenchquarterfest.org/