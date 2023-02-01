Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl

The Kansas City narrowly defeated the Cincinatti Bengals by a score of 23-20 in the AFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs finished the season 14-3 and came into the playoffs as the AFC's #1 seed. After suffering a high ankle sprain last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in the divisional game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to victory in riveting game that went back and forth until the end.

Photo by Michael Hickey, USA Today

The Cincinnati Bengals, who finished the season 12-4 as the AFC's #2 seed put up a good fight despite coming into the AFCCG with a beat-up offensive line. Starting left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa were ruled out on Friday and while quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked 5 times, he did his best to keep the Bengals in the game till the very end. Unfortunately, a costly mistake came when the game was tied at 20-20 with just 17 seconds left in the 4th quarter. Instead of heading to overtime, a 15-yard penalty on Bengals DE Joseph Ossai for a late hit on Mahomes put the Chiefs in field goal range and kicker Harrison Butler sent the ball right through the uprights to seal the Bengals fate.

Now Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs head back to the Super Bowl to face his old team, the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the NFC Championship Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs last trip to the Superbowl was just 2 years ago, when they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Super Bowl 57 will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12th.