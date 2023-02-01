Philadelphia Eagles win the NFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-7 in the NFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl 57. The Eagles started the season 8-0, finished 14-3 and headed into the playoffs as the NFC's #1 seed, full speed ahead. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is a finalist for the Associated Press MVP award, had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns in the NFCCG Sunday.

Photo by Mark Rebilas, USA Today

The San Francisco 49ers came into this game as the #2 seed, on a 12-game win streak but they have been plagued with injuries all season and that didn't stop in this game. The Niners who already lost both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries, have been starting their 3rd string rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy since early December. Purdy unfortunately suffered an elbow injury in the 1st quarter and had to exit the game early. Backup Josh Johnson came in, only to suffer a concussion and the Niners, without another quarterback had to put Purdy back in. Playing injured, Purdy and the Niners found themselves running on empty and running out of time.

Now Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will return to the Super Bowl after winning it just five years ago to face the Kansas City Chiefs and their former coach, Andy Reid, who won the AFC Championship later Sunday night.

Super Bowl 57 will be played on Sunday, February 12th, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Country singer and songwriter Chris Stapleton will be signing the national anthem and pop superstar Rihanna, will be performing for the halftime show.